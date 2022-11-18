Bewildered Boomer -- A hard rock concert at age 73? Heck yes. Why not?

Name a 73-year-old who would cross the state line, spend north of $300 on tickets and burn 60 bucks worth of gas to attend a (very) hard rock concert?

OK, you got me. This is not something of which I make a habit. Truth is I haven’t done all that since this past Wednesday. So it’s not like I am different from you … then again perhaps I am.

This week marked my second experience – and Oh Mama! Was it an experience - with the Trans Siberian Orchestra. The first was in Branson on a Fun Club saturation tour of nine shows in three days. The second came this week in Council Bluffs, Iowa, at the Mid-America Center.

As I have cautioned before, this show is not for everyone. Some would declare the shattering volume and over the top light show complete with thousands of lasers, belching flame pits and more to not be for anyone.

Still and all, 6,000 folks from kids to at least one 73-year-old willingly jammed in there and stayed to the very end. Well, most of them anyway.

This is an evening of Christmas music unlike anything you have ever seen. Promise.

Long-haired musicians in what appear to be leather tuxedos, some with impressive tails, bang out their cacophonous music via electronic guitars, at least one crazy talented violinist, a frenetic drummer on a platform above the stage laying down pounding rhythms, plus some of the strongest, most pure voices anywhere.

They even had a contingent of stringed instrument players back in a corner onstage from the Council Bluffs Philharmonic Orchestra to support the show.

This was a three-generation field trip that included niece Susan and grandson Dominic (a freshman at UNL if you’re willing to believe that). Three different eras of our family sitting side-by-side, nearly knocked flat by sound and sight and music that took ‘unique’ to places it’s never been before.

With the help of a narrator whose rich baritone voice and perfect enunciation, decked out in a tux of course, the orchestra told a Christmas tale in segments both musically and visually breathtaking.

Wish you had been there though I admit odds are high you would have fled. To say the Trans Siberian Orchestra is an ‘acquired taste’ grossly understates reality.

Any of you folks who still retain an open mind (sadly a rare commodity in America today) and are even mildly curious, I suggest ferreting out a video or two on YouTube. Don’t be frightened, it will be harmless as far as you know.

There was the one disappointment. The issue had naught to do with the band, but everything to do with dancing with the devil … whose name ‘Ticketmaster’ must ne’er be spake again.

If you’ve had your ear to the ground at all this week you’ve heard over and over ad-nauseum how Ticketmaster shafted a reported 700 million rabid Taylor Swift fans – give or take 10 million – by shutting down its ticket purchase website. To their credit the system was swamped by demand for seats somewhere – anywhere – on this crazy-popular singer’s upcoming tour.

My issue is this, after jumping through a slew of online hoops and far too many follow-up ‘instructional’ return emails to remember, our seats were not where I thought they would be. Not at all.

When it was over I was possessed of a brand-new ticket order number, order ID number, pin number and (yes, another) password.

Despite it all I still handed my phone to Dom at the gate so he could get us in. Sheesh.