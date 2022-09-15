Bewildered Boomer -- A dissertation on fair food and other culinary atrocities

Are you a fair food connoisseur? Me neither, but let’s talk about it anyway.

What brings the topic to mind is the Nebraska State Fair that followed on the heels of our own York County Fair. Also, let’s toss in the Park County Fair in Powell, Wyoming, for giggles.

The Park County Fair is quite something, or at least it was then. It has suffered repeated administrative chest bumping, stare downs and power plays. Does the fair board have unfettered authority, for example, or will the county supervisors pull the rug from under them? Again? The answer flops back and forth seemingly every year.

But, oh my, did those folks put on a mega show in a mini (by population) rural county.

They had all the bases covered, none more than fair food that ran the gamut from local organizations serving slabs of prime rib to mystery meat on a stick at a concession trailer from who knows where.

The York County Fair emphasizes local food specialties, perhaps most notably delectable pork and beef, but lacks rows of food booths.

The Nebraska State Fair, which Good Wife Norma and I took in the last couple years to watch granddaughter/clarinetist extraordinaire Taya stroll musically by with the Kearney Catholic Stars marching band.

May I interject at this point how pleasing it has been to see the folks in Grand Island take ownership of the fair? They were wildly successful from the first year and it gets only better. Good for you GI.

The food and drink page of this year’s state fair booklet begins with Banana Man, a proud purveyor of frozen, bacon-wrapped banana treats and/or chocolate dipped frozen bananas and, for dessert one supposes, perhaps a deep fat fried Twinkie from a nearby merchant. Yes, you read it right. Hostess Twinkies like you see in the grocery store.

Should fried pickles, onion straws or jalapenos be your quest look no further than the State Fair. The same Freund family that brought several booths to the fair also serves up such delicacies as hot beef sundaes (not even kidding) and something called Thanksgiving in a Bowl (your guess is as good as mine).

How about a grilled mac ‘n cheese and Buffalo chicken sandwich? Step right up folks … get your sizzlin’ buffalo mac right here!

An entire booth dedicated to cheese curds? Geez, why not? A nice plate of fried stuffed cucumbers with a ‘cookie dough explosion’ funnel cake on the side? I’ll accept responsibility for the funnel cake if you’ll take those nasty cukes.

Who wouldn’t gleefully gobble a double-bacon, jalapeno cheddar cheese or Italian sausage corn dog, especially with a wedge of chocolate dipped cheesecake thrown into the bargain?

This year GWN and I fell victim to a brace of whole, deep fat fried peaches on skewers. I saw a lady standing nearby gnawing one while watching the bands. I nearly jumped out of my size 14 sandals at the sight; such is my devotion to fresh peaches in any form.

Were these weird treats tasty? Sure. Unique? Oh my, yes. Over the moon? Ehh, not so much. To be fair to the brutally scalded peaches, our expectations were so ridiculously high the poor things had short odds to amaze us.

Why we’ll pass on them next time is more practical. Turns out forking over fourteen (14) bucks for two (2) peaches just once is enough to last a lifetime.