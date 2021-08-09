Being in the height of summer

It’s hard to believe Yorkfest is right around the corner once again, but all the fun starts in a month.
One thing I want to remind folks about is the Coronation Lunch on Friday, Sept. 10, at the York Country Club. Cost for the delicious chicken dijon meal is $15. Reservations can be made by calling the York Chamber at (402) 362-6009. Please do so this week so we can make sure you have a spot. King Warren Thomas and Queen Irene Duncan will review their year representing York and will announce those who will be the next royalty. We have some great candidates to pick from and I know whoever is selected will do a great job representing York for the next year. As a former Yorkfest King I can say it is quite an honor and there is a great legacy since 1979. I hope you can join us for the Coronation Lunch and all the activities in Yorkfest. Again, the Chamber is the place to make reservations and to get a whole list of fun activities that weekend.
I was saddened to hear “York’s official Santa” had passed. Dan Barrett and his wife, Evie, played Santa and Mrs. Claus for years. Dan was a former Yorkest King and Chamber Ambassador. When I was the chamber executive, Dan was a real help to me. His comments and sense of humor helped me in my job. In recent years I took on the role of Santa for the Chamber to give Dan and his wife more time to do private engagements. He leaves a big gap for York that can never be replaced. I will certainly miss him and give his widow all the support I can. R.I.P. Dan.
I’ve had plenty of comments at work about Bob’s theft of produce at one of his garden plots. It amazes me that he does all the work including weeding, watering and caring for his plants just to have others help themselves to the products! I have a feeling it was kids without anything to do who are taking advantage of Bob’s niceness and shame on them for doing this and shame on the parents for letting them do this. If you are going to steal these things, at least do some weeding while you are there. That will take the sting out of the situation.
At least Bob scored again at the York County Fair again taking home a dozen-plus ribbons for his canned goods this year (I’m sure he will give details in his next column). I felt bad not entering anything in the competition this year, but due to my health I have no garden this year and can do very little to help Bob out. Hopefully by next season I’ll have a garden once again and can be a part of the fair. Congratulations to the York County Fair Board for a fabulous 2010 Fair! The crowds were not affected by the pandemic and the special events were great.