Being in the height of summer

One thing I want to remind folks about is the Coronation Lunch on Friday, Sept. 10, at the York Country Club. Cost for the delicious chicken dijon meal is $15. Reservations can be made by calling the York Chamber at (402) 362-6009. Please do so this week so we can make sure you have a spot. King Warren Thomas and Queen Irene Duncan will review their year representing York and will announce those who will be the next royalty. We have some great candidates to pick from and I know whoever is selected will do a great job representing York for the next year. As a former Yorkfest King I can say it is quite an honor and there is a great legacy since 1979. I hope you can join us for the Coronation Lunch and all the activities in Yorkfest. Again, the Chamber is the place to make reservations and to get a whole list of fun activities that weekend.