Balloon Days is upon us

Everything gets going Friday, July 15. Our team will be busy hosting 144 golfers and over 20-plus sponsors for a full day of golfing at the annual Chamber Tournament. York Parks and Recreation will be ready to host people at the Family Aquatic Center for a beach party and then close down the evening with the Dive-in Movie featuring “Luca.”

Saturday, July 16 will be a full day of shopping and fun in Downtown York and the convention center! Get downtown early to be sure and get the summer deals that are waiting for you at the annual sidewalk sales. Sales get underway at 8 a.m. At 9 a.m., the ESI Camp Student Stores will be open and the student entrepreneurs will be ready to see shoppers. Students will be located on the west side of the courthouse.

Also starting at 9 a.m. is the summer vendor show taking place at York’s City Auditorium. Spend time walking through the show and shop with the vendors. Start off your weekend with some delicious waffles from The Waffleman -- the trailer will be parked at the Holthus Convention Center from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 16 as part of Transportation Exploration.

Beginning at 10 a.m., York County Development Corporation has arranged the Adult Involvement Fair. There will be several non-profit organizations set up in Downtown York to visit with shoppers about service opportunities. Also at 10 a.m., the City of York will open the doors to the Anna Bemis Palmer Classroom located at 520 North Grant Avenue. Organizers have put together exhibits for all to enjoy. As a special treat, there will be a special display on York’s iconic water tower.

Kilgore Memorial Library will host their final chapter to the summer program, Oceans of Possibilities. This will begin at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., York Parks and Recreation will cool things down with the help of the York Fire Department with the citywide water balloon fight on Nebraska Avenue between Fifth and Sixth Streets. What is the best treat after a water fight? Popsicles of course! The Emmanuel Lutheran Church Outreach group will be handing out free popsicles (while supplies last) in the parking lot of the library.

All this shopping and fun is bound to make people hungry. No problem there because York County Health Coalition has partnered up with the Midwest BBQ Association for a barbecue competition that is sure to please everyone. The group will be serving delicious barbecue and sides at approximately 3 p.m., on the north side of the courthouse. The cost is $15 for an adult plate and $10 for a child plate. Bring your appetite and support York County Health Coalition. To date, there are 13 teams signed up to cook and organizers are still talking with interested participants. Saturday will close out with Parks and Recreation hosting a cornhole tournament at the city auditorium beginning at 6 p.m.

The Chamber will kick off Sunday fun at the York County Fairgrounds (25th & Nebraska) with the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus. It has been close to 20 years since the circus has been to town. Show times are 2 and 4:30 p.m. Chamber team members will be selling advanced tickets during Sidewalk Sales and Transportation Exploration. Day of tickets will be available at the circus at a higher price. York Parks and Recreation will be ready to close out the weekend with family fun from 3 – 5 p.m., and will end the day with “Soaring High,” all taking place at the Family Aquatic Center.

What a great weekend we have ahead of us and we look forward to seeing everyone about and about in York.

Great things are happening at Red Couch Counseling and Thrive Counseling Services, both located at 223 East 8th Street. They have opened their doors and are ready to cut the ribbon with the Chamber Ambassadors and show off their space to the public. Join the teams from both organizations as they host VIBE @ 5 on Thursday, July 21 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Tours will take place and you will get the chance to visit with the group about how their services can benefit you. Join York Chamber of Commerce during VIBE @ 5 hosted by Red Couch Counseling and Thrive Counseling on Thursday, July 21.

Leadership York applications are now open. If you or someone within your business or organization is interested in being part of the class complete the application at: https://yorkchamber.org/leadership-york/.

The summer is going very fast and Yorkfest 2022 will be here before you know it. This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.” We are encouraging everyone to preregister for events and the parade. Registrations for several events are now online at www.yorkfest.com/yorkfest. There will be more specific details on Yorkfest coming soon!