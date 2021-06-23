Back to the basics

Make no mistake: critical race theory is an attack on our country’s core values. The American founding is based on the idea that “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” While America has fallen short of this aspiration at times, we must all work together to live up to this ideal. The effect of CRT is to pit Americans against one another, rather than building a more perfect union that promotes the dignity of all Americans and respect for people of all backgrounds.

I am concerned that CRT ideology will be pushed in our schools. NDE’s website promotes the 1619 Project, a project of the New York Times that presents a revisionist history of the American founding. Last week after I posted a statement on social media opposing CRT, the founder of the 1619 Project responded to my statement claiming that white supremacy is a “core value” of America. Furthermore, NDE’s website promotes the Zinn Education Project, an organization carrying on the work of self-described socialist Howard Zinn. The Zinn Education Project has been a vocal opponent of states who have sought to ban CRT from being applied in K-12 public schools.