August and September are packed with activity

I want to congratulate all of those involved with organizing all of the events and activities that took place last weekend during York’s annual County Fair. The efforts of the committed men and women on the fair board as well as the dedicated crew at the UNL Extension York office were really put in long hours before during and after the fair.

I was there every day except Sunday and the crowds were strong, the smiles were big and laughter filled the air throughout the weekend. Congratulations to all those who participated in the various events and job well done for the organizers. Enjoy a well-deserved rest.

This week I have had the privilege to be part of welcoming a few important groups to York. Yesterday, I was privileged to welcome several new staff members that have joined York Public Schools. Mitch Bartholomew has always said he strives to make their first day at YPS their best day. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this great day!

Earlier this week, I spent time on York University campus welcoming new and returning athletes to York. This always is an energizing time for me personally. I also look forward to welcoming the rest of the new students to York University next Saturday. I am thrilled to be part of the registration line and welcome students and talk with parents about the services that are available to them while they are here in York. This time spent making the important connections with these families goes a long way to making York be home for students.

On Aug. 23, Downtown York will swell with York University students as they participate in Panther Prowl. This annual event to familiarize students with the businesses and organizations in York has evolved over time. A few years back, a downtown business owner brought a fresh idea to our team to have the students engage with businesses. We met with school officials and we came up with Panther Prowl. For a couple of hours in the morning, new students to York University will come downtown in groups of 10 or 15 and follow a designated route that we have put together. The route includes Chamber businesses that wanted to specifically connect with students to tell them about the services they have available. Because York has several strong businesses located outside of the downtown region, we have asked them if they wanted to participate and the response has been strong. So, in addition to students going in to several locations, they will also make stops at tents/tables. All of these business members, regardless of their location are looking forward to meeting the newest York University students.

There is no Place Like Home! This is the 2022 Yorkfest theme and our team is busy taking care of several behind the scenes items that will help the various event organizers have a strong weekend. Here is a quick snapshot of all that is taking place Sept. 8 – 11! Registrations and schedules are available at: https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

Yorkfest Thursday events: The Child Identification Program will take place inside Kilgore Memorial Library beginning at 4 p.m. This is a free service for families. The Ministerial Alliance will be manning the inflatables on the south lawn at York’s Kilgore Memorial Library. The Farmers Market will also be taking place at the library and York County Relay for Life will have a hot dog fundraising meal. The Chamber will be giving away cake pops and the Crossroads Riders will be handing out root beer floats (both are while supplies last). Champion Homes will get the Fun Run going around 6:15 and the library crew will close out the family evening of fun with Magician Adam White! Special thanks to Central Valley Ag for their support for family activities.

Yorkfest Friday events: The day gets started with the Mayoral Prayer Breakfast at the Holthus Convention Center. At noon, the Coronation Lunch will take place at York Country Club. Mid-afternoon, everyone is ready for a snack and Coldwell Bankers-NHS Real Estate will be hosting the Boy Scout Troop #173 funnel cake truck. The evening of fun gets underway at Sunset Bowl with Renewed Horizon hosting an INCREDI-BOWL Night. Put on your dancing shoes because York TeamMates invite you to listen to the great sounds and dance to the music of “Blinker Fluid” at the Chances R Beer Garden (this is a 21+ event). Union Bank and Trust invites families to head out to the convention center to enjoy the Drive In Movie “UP.”

Yorkfest Saturday events:A day packed full of fun! The York Fire Department will get the day started with delicious pancakes. As the morning continues, there will be a popcorn give away at Union Bank & Trust and the Bloody Mary Bar will open at the Eagles Club. The Grand Parade will get going at 10 a.m., and thank you to Cornerstone Bank for their organizing of the band competition and sponsorship. There is a lot going on after the parade as well. First United Methodist Church will host a sloppy joe and hot dog feed; the Wild Hawgs will take off for their annual Yorkfest Poker Run and the Elks Lodge will be serving sloppy joes too. The Anna Bemis Palmer Classroom will be open and Delight Design has organized a water tower take and make event. All around town you can find activity. The BAB-It-Up Disc Golf Tournament will take place at Mincks Park and the annual skate contest will be held at Harrison Park. All that activity makes a family hungry so be sure and head to Chances R for the prime rib buffet and then close out the day with York Parks and Recreation’s Bike@Night through the Beaver Creek Trails.

Yorkfest Sunday events: The weekend of activity still continues on Sunday. York Parks and Recreation will host the annual co-ed sand volleyball tournament at both East Hill and Harrison Parks. The Knights of Columbus will host breakfast at the St. Joseph School gym, Chances R will be serving their Sunday brunch and the day closes with the annual Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament at the York Country Club.

Yorkfest would not be possible without the collaboration between the Chamber team and so many businesses and organizations. We are thankful to be just one of the many parts that continue to make York a great place to be.