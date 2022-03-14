Another fine mess

Today’s column is all about the greatest comedy team in history: Stan and Ollie, better known as Laurel and Hardy. Together, they were big in silent movies, in the talkies and full-length movies. No other act has these bragging rights. They won a competitive Oscar and were mobbed by their fans whenever they toured. Pretty impressive considering their humble beginnings.

Arthur Stanley Jefferson was born in Lancaster, England in 1895. Oliver Norville Hardy, which he used a lot in films because it sounded regal, was born in Harlem, Georgia in 1892. Both men had successful film careers in the 1900s but it was an accidental pairing in the film “The Lucky Dog” in 1917 that brought them sharing screen time. It wasn’t until 1926 when they were billed as a team that their careers really took off. Known as the fat one and the skinny one all their lives, Stan and Ollie were the best of friends during their lives and they were much more than that throughout their careers. They established unique personalities that transferred beautifully through the talkies. Oliver tried to be the more cultured of the two . . . he was always polite and took the brunt of Stanley’s goofs. When in reality, Stan was much more of the business end of the team, while Ollie spent as little time with the films and more at the race track.

During the 1920s, Laurel and Hardy appeared in almost 40 2-reel shorts. Most of those films were original comedies with Ollie trying to impress someone and Stan getting into the way. There was a lot of physical comedy in them, but unlike other comedy teams, it was rarely used to cause pain.

One of those talkies was “Men O’ War” in 1929. This short featured the first time they encountered James Finlayson. Finlayson appeared in many of their films, mostly as a villain. James sported a big bushy moustache and invented the film double-take.

They followed that with “The Perfect Day,” featuring Edgar Kennedy as a gout-ridden uncle forced to go on a picnic with the family. Kennedy’s foot is constantly being assaulted by gout as they try to go on a picnic. The car breaks down, the neighbors are all saying good-bye and the car ends up sinking in a pot hole.

Their first talkie was redone 20 years later in their feature “Blockheads.” It is a story of Ollie bringing Stanley over for dinner without telling his wife. She gets mad at him and leaves. Next door neighbor Thelma Todd tries to help them cook and ends up making a huge mess. The boys try to hide her from the returning Mrs. Hardy and her husband. Things are a mess but it all ends up well.

The thing about their transition to talkies is their personalities improved with the sound of their voices. In 1930 they made a film called “Blotto.” This time we find the boys sneaking out to a night club and are discovered by Mrs. Hardy. It is first time they included Stan’s hilarious scream laugh. Mrs. Hardy chases them, for the first time they had her shooting their car and it collapses.

In 1930 they starred in “Brats” which they played themselves babysitting their children (also played by Laurel and Hardy). The younger boys try to get ready for bed by running a bath. Little Stanley forgets he had the water on until Big Ollie goes to get a drink of water and they are flooded.

“Hog Wild” finds the boys putting up a radio antenna on the roof with expected results. Oliver falls off of the roof several times, thanks to Stan’s mistakes. The film has a wild car ride through the downtown ending up in a wild crash.

In 1932 they released “The Music Box” which won them a Best Short Oscar that year. The film shows the boys trying to deliver a player piano to a house at the top of a very steep stairway. They struggle to take the piano up the stairs and encounter several people trying to get by. There are several times when the piano goes hurting down the stairs. After several attempts, they finally get the piano inside the house and manage to destroy everything in their way. It’s a great example of milking a gag and it works beautifully.

“Towed In A Hole” has them repairing a recently-purchased boat for their fish business. They struggle to plug a hole in the boat, crashing through the bottom several times. They finally get it fixed just to have a small breeze sending the boat crashing to bits.

“Sons of the Desert” is one of a handful of really good full-length movies by the pair. It finds them sneaking off to Chicago to attend a Fraternal Lodge Convention.

“Tit For Tat” has the boys with an electrical supply business trying to make nice with their neighbor who has a general supply company. After a misunderstanding with the store owner’s wife, they manage to destroy both of their businesses.

1936’s “Way Out West” is one of the duo’s best. The film has the boys going to deliver a special note to a woman in town. On the way they encounter evil James Finlayson and a salon girl bent on taking the note from them. One of the highlights is the saloon woman tickling Stan into one of his laughing fits. I dare anyone to watch that scene and not laugh. There are too many laughs in this film to mention. It is the best western spoof ever made.

They made a dozen films afterwards, but age was starting to slow them down and it showed in their later films. They toured places like Europe where they were adored.

Oliver passed away in 1957. Stan was too sick to attend his funeral. Stan followed in 1965 closing the curtain on an act that has been beloved since 1926 and is still strong today.