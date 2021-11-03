Amish Cook -- A recipe for well-behaved children

The question has been popping up again, "Why are Amish children so well behaved?" Smiling to myself, it becomes pretty apparent that those posing the question have not seen all I've seen in this house.

Since those first months, we said "yes" to foster care, we've tried almost everything under the sun as we spent day and night with these dearest little ones. You know how it is, you love a child so fiercely, yet you get completely rung out at times.

Four years have passed since then. We are still learning. I admit, I'm glad we're not asked to do the last four years again, but I wish I could redo them somehow. If there were another opportunity, I'd be more observant of what's causing negative behavior, much more than the behavior itself.

For instance, a child who cries over everything may be stubborn, but then perhaps he's experiencing deep loneliness despite the parents' best efforts to love, love, love. There is no child out there that wants to be bad just for fun; if that is the case (we've been there), there is a void they're desperately trying to fill. As needs are supplied for, surface issues have a way of melting like I never imagined they could. Yes, this is often a 'two-step forward, one step back' procedure. We are constantly learning and crying out to God for wisdom. He is the only source of complete wisdom.