All about LB 873, providing comprehensive tax cuts

This week, the Nebraska Legislature began debate on LB 873, which was our third attempt this session at providing comprehensive tax cuts to Nebraskans. After debate began on the bill, the Revenue Committee amendment which contained income tax relief, corporate income tax relief, social security tax relief, and property tax relief was divided and each portion was taken up for debate individually. Here are the most important provisions that are contained in LB 873:

LB 873 provides that the top tax rate for personal income tax rates would decrease over five years to 5.84%. This tax cut applies to the following tax brackets. If you are a single individual or married, but filing separately, if you make over $29,000, you will qualify for this cut. If you are married and filing jointly, the tax cut applies for those making $58,000 and over. If you are the head of household, this cut will apply to those making $43,000 and over, you will receive this cut.

LB 873, if fully enacted, would also decrease the corporate income tax rate. This provision was very similar to the personal income tax cut, decreasing the top corporate income tax rate to 5.84% over the next five years.

LB 873 would also create a new tax credit, mirroring the LB 1107 Nebraska Income Tax Credit for school district taxes paid, that provides an income tax credit for property taxes paid to the local community college. This year, there are $50 million dollars allocated to providing credits, with that allocation growing to $195 million dollars beginning in 2026.

The last major portion of LB 873 would phase out all social security income taxes over the next three years. Beginning in tax year 2022, the total exempt amount would be 40% of the income, gradually increasing by 20% each year, until 2025, with 100% of taxes exempted.

I was happy to support LB 873, both on cloture, and for advancement, to give comprehensive tax reform to our citizens. While LB 873 advanced to Select File on a vote of 44-0, with 3 members present not voting, there are still two more rounds of debate and there may be some members who advanced LB 873 who may not support it on future rounds of debate unless changes are made. Speaker Hilgers has indicated the next round of debate will be held on Tuesday, April 5th, so all of us will have greater clarity where LB 873 stands next week.

