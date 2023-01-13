Ag conference was a big success

The 2023 York Ag Conference is in the books and I cannot say enough how thankful the Chamber Team is for all those who helped us prepare and host the event.

Area farmers were treated to a full day of speakers, exhibitors and trainings. We are thrilled to be able to pull together an event that is focused on getting the business and agriculture communities connected. There are so many to thank for the role they played in the event, but one key person managed the overall details of the day. Jill Swartzendruber tirelessly followed up on the contacts given to her for presenters and she worked closely with the convention center staff on a layout that served all aspects of the day. We are blessed to have team members who can take on a huge project and direct others to its success. Thank you Jill for all your hard work on this and all the projects you manage.

York Young Professionals have already hosted one event this year and have two more coming quickly. They are hosting a 5-point pitch tournament on Saturday, January 28 at York Elks Lodge. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m., and the cost is $20 per player. Register your team of two at https://yorkchamber.org/young-professionals/. This is just January, they have also been working tirelessly on a February event -- Date Night.

Date Night will take place at York Country Club, February 10, at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Young Professionals and York Country Club. Meal includes choice of entree, salad, Parisienne potatoes, heri covert, honey dill carrots and dessert. Dinner, one drink and entertainment are all included in ticket price. Join Young Professionals for a romantic Valentine's event! Comedian/Magician Gayle Becwar’s high energy, quick wit and audience participation makes his show a favorite across the country. Touring Nationally, Gayle Becwar has worked with many celebrities, and been taped for HBO and Showtime television. A full-time professional since 1987, Gayle's clean, interactive, style makes all of his performances unique and fun. There are two options available for you. You can register just one couple or you can register 2–10 couples. Register now at: https://yorkchamber.org/.

Join the Chamber and York County Development Corporation on Thursday, February 16 from 12-3 p.m. at York's Holthus Convention Center for a time of conversation and education on supply chain struggles and solutions. We have invited speakers to discuss the struggles we have all experienced over the last two years and solutions to help us in the future. Also, we will host a panel discussion to hear from our members on how they have been coping with their supply chain disruptions and tips to help ease the stress in the future. All are invited to attend. Cost is free to members of YCDC and the Chamber and $25 to non-members. Register at https://yorkchamber.org/lunch-and-learn-supply-chain/

Before you know it, it will be February, and the Home and Garden Show will be here. We are actively accepting vendors for this popular event that will take place February 17 and 18. We have confirmed the shred truck will be on-site and the FFA will hold their pancake feed. Stay tuned for more details as we move into the new year. Although admission is free, we are asking residents and guests to support the York County 4-H students in their canned food and home supply drive. 4-H is a strong program that not only teaches students skills but also strengthens their servant hearts.

Sarah Dhonde, the newest Chamber Team member, has been getting things ready to send out to exhibitors for the annual Youth Involvement Fair (YIF). This annual event is a partnership between the Chamber and York Parks and Recreation to assist families to connect with all the great things York has to offer children and families. Mark your calendars now and we will look forward to seeing you in March.

Also happening in March, we will host the re-scheduled Salute to Educators event. We invite the community to join us at York Country Club as we honor area educators and announce this year’s Educator of the Year. This 21 and over event will be Friday, March 24 from 5–7 p.m.

Before I close today, I want to be sure that area students know Chamber scholarship applications are open and available at: https://yorkchamber.org/scholarships/. York Chamber of Commerce proudly supports students as they look to continue their educational journey. There are four scholarships managed through the Chamber and if you are a resident of York County and a high school senior attending Centennial, Cross County, Heartland, McCool Junction, Nebraska Lutheran and York, we encourage you to apply. Application deadline is February 27.