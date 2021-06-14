Advocating for rural health care

A one-size-fits-all approach that puts Washington in charge of Americans’ personal health and child care decisions is dangerous, especially in the wake of a global pandemic. Americans continue to struggle with unaffordable coverage, yet President Biden’s budget does nothing to actually lower health care costs. This week, the Ways and Means Committee held a hearing with the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to ask important questions about the President’s health care proposal.

One key issue pertains to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, or CMMI. CMMI was created to design, test, and implement new health care delivery systems and payment models that lower costs and improve outcomes. I recently led a bipartisan letter to CMMI detailing transparency concerns and a distressing lack of stakeholder and patient feedback in CMMI model testing. So far under the Biden Administration, CMMI has paused several Alternative Payment Models which had been initiated by President Trump and Secretary Azar. The idea of CMMI producing models, only for those APMs to be halted and replaced after every election concerns me. It creates uncertainty for both patients and providers and slows down our transition to value-based care.