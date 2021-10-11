A weekend to remember

What a weekend it was. My 13-year-old nephew had his Bar Mitzvah, my almost 90-year-old mom had a surprise party and my nephew Chris visited from Tucson. Where do I begin?
My sister has been planning her son’s Bar Mitzvah for almost a year. We got our Save The Date messages a long time ago and heaven help anyone who forgot this date. My nephew Ayden had been preparing for this event as long as his mother. I can tell you that performing a service like this is heart stopping. I can only imagine what he went through along with the added stress from my sister. I must say he did a great job.
A Bar Mitzvah (or Bat Mitzvah for the ladies), happens around your 13th birthday and it’s when you make the transition from boy or girl to man or woman in the Jewish faith. It’s quite an ordeal for that young man or woman. All your relatives are watching your every move plus your friends are in attendance as well.
I remember my experience. I was cruising along pretty well. I made it through the ceremony without any major gaffes. Then the Rabbi was giving me a blessing and he happened to say the words Bar Mitzvah. All of a sudden my 3-year-old brother, who had heard the phrase at home for several months prior to this date, decided to blurt out “BAR MITZVAH” at the top of his lungs. The Rabbi and I froze while the whole congregation thought it was so funny and rolled around with laughter. My brother didn’t know what all the fuss was about. Man, I still get all red just thinking of it.
Two years later my sister had her Bat Mitzvah without the embarrassment I had. The only problem is she wore a skirt and I remember my mom whispering quite loud, “Cross your legs!” from the audience. She caught on quite quick.
When it came time for my younger brother to have his, I threatened to yell “BAR MITZVAH!” at his…but I didn’t. He and I laughed.
Mom, on the other hand was quite an embarrassment at Ayden’s ceremony. First of all, she forgot one of her many pairs of readers at home so she couldn’t see anything. This added to the fact she won’t get a hearing aid which made her quite loud and confused. She and the other grandma were invited to come on stage and read. All we could hear out in the audience was, “I can’t read this! It’s too small!” and other nonsensical comments. Ayden pressed on while mMom looked lost and confused up there. He did a very nice job. All could think of is how proud my dad would have been.
My sister did some pre-thinking that my mom was about to turn 90 and since all the family would be there for the Bar Mitzvah, she planned a lunch for my mom. It was at a very nice restaurant and we all gathered there. My younger brother and his family took my mom thus guaranteeing she would be a bit late. It worked perfectly! She had no idea and was generally surprised at the gathering. Complete with a giant 90 balloon, it was a great surprise. The only thing that didn’t work out is my sister had been in touch with mom’s only living nephew from Rochester, New York, who was planning on surprising Mom by showing up but a last-minute thing came up and he wasn’t able to come. I hadn’t seen him in years and Mom would have been so glad to see him.
The other thing that made this weekend great was my nephew on Bob’s side, Chris, came to town to help his mom with projects. Bob and his sister went to Grand Island Friday night to pick him up. We all went to dinner Sunday night. It was great catching up with him. Although it was a short visit, Susan kept him quite busy.
All in all, it was a great weekend -- full of reunions, joys and laughter. I know it’s the start of the holiday season and we will get together more times, but it was terrific to see so many treasured family and friends. I must say, most were pretty shocked to see me all gray, with a beard and a walker. I explained to them that I am portraying Santa in town and I am growing it for that reason. Huh….A Jewish Santa. With this family, who cares?