A weekend to remember

Two years later my sister had her Bat Mitzvah without the embarrassment I had. The only problem is she wore a skirt and I remember my mom whispering quite loud, “Cross your legs!” from the audience. She caught on quite quick.

When it came time for my younger brother to have his, I threatened to yell “BAR MITZVAH!” at his…but I didn’t. He and I laughed.

Mom, on the other hand was quite an embarrassment at Ayden’s ceremony. First of all, she forgot one of her many pairs of readers at home so she couldn’t see anything. This added to the fact she won’t get a hearing aid which made her quite loud and confused. She and the other grandma were invited to come on stage and read. All we could hear out in the audience was, “I can’t read this! It’s too small!” and other nonsensical comments. Ayden pressed on while mMom looked lost and confused up there. He did a very nice job. All could think of is how proud my dad would have been.