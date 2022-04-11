A weekend outing with Mom

We did something very brave over the weekend…we brought Bob’s sister, Susan, to Omaha to see my mother, Joan, and for an added bonus of fun, my sister, Kerry, came along.

I had pre-warned Mom that she was to be on her best behavior at lunch because even though she is 10 years older than Susan, she was to act and dress like a normal 90-year-old! Nothing is normal about her, as I described her to the greeters at the restaurant: she’d be an older woman with jet-black hair, wearing some loud, age-inappropriate outfit, flittering in late. Sidenote: even though she lives close the restaurant, she was still 20 minutes late.

When she finally arrived, she really was on her best behavior which shocked us. My sister and Susan had lots to talk about (they both have teaching backgrounds) which left Bob and I to deal with Mom on our own.

Since we had plenty of time to look over the menu, we knew what we wanted. That left the poor waitress waiting on Mom. While it takes most of us a minute to decide what we are going to eat, Mom had to look over the entire menu one item at a time — that was before a long search for her readers in her purse, but what’s another 10 minutes? She finally got her glasses from her bottomless purse, where she did manage to find a wedding invitation to our cousin’s wedding.

Mom finally decided on lunch and told the waitress, then she got back to the wedding invitation. It was in Iowa so we had to come up with travel plans. This is at the same time my younger brother and his family will be here from Colorado for the annual mecca known as the College World Series. He’d never miss going to the game because of a silly wedding for a cousin he’s never met. Mom went off for a while on why the wedding was going to be in Iowa. The groom (my cousin) was from Omaha and the woman was also from the area too (according to another cousin who knows her), so why get the whole family to go to a winery in Iowa when there are plenty of them in the Omaha area? This went on for quite a while -- but it’s their decision and our choice to attend.

We had a very filling lunch and good conversation too. I was holding my breath that Mom wouldn’t say anything weird or politically inappropriate, but she kept to herself for the most part.

Mom and my sister discussed my great niece’s upcoming birthday. My sister (an unapologetic online shopper) found a great art kit for her that she and Mom would go in on. Mom agreed to buy it and gave my sister her credit card. My sister put in some of the card information wrong so her card was declined. After a lot of handwringing, my sister double checked all the information and found her mistake. She corrected it and it went through.

Meanwhile the whole restaurant pretty much heard their conversation as they are both loud talkers! Then, they had to decide where the gift should be sent to. Since the card was in Mom’s name, it only was logical to have her get it. You’d think we asked her to stay at home from now on to get the package. Since my sister orders stuff all the time, she was able to get the delivery date within a few days decided. That was quite the relief for Mom. She doesn’t like to get deliveries when she is not home because of thieves.

Mom ended up buying everyone’s lunch (which was unexpected but very nice). We said our good-byes, hugged and got back in our cars, but our adventure was not quite over. Susan had to go to Cabela’s to redeem her points on the credit card. We got directions from my sister and promptly got lost. We finally found it and went inside the massive store. Susan had stuff to pick up, Bob wandered around the store and I headed for the bathroom. Afterwards, I decided to wander, too. After a while I started to get tired so I found a bench on which to park my weary body.

After a while Bob came out and sat with me. Susan was dealing with a customer service representative on the card. Since it was issued under her husband’s name, she would need his social security number -- the problem was she doesn’t keep his number with her and to add difficulty, her husband had passed away a year ago. Bob and I discussed some options for her, and I thought I should just put Mom on the case. Mom has several reputations around the country because she probably has made several people quit after talking to her. The Kuerig coffee people have red flagged her for being persistent and annoying. She has returned three coffee makers because they didn’t blend 10 ounces like they should. (Side note: she rarely finishes her coffee anyway, but it’s the principle of it all). The Blumkin Home, where my father was prior to passing, issued a “Code J” whenever Mom came to visit. Nothing was ever good enough there and she’s not afraid to tell them so. I knew if she got involved in the Cabela’s situation, Susan would get her points and eventually own stock in the store, but Susan was persistent and kind to the staff (a novel idea) so she got it all resolved.

Susan made the mistake of telling Mom she should come to York for lunch and we’d treat her. What was she thinking? I can see the city claiming its own “Code J” when she comes to town. Heaven help us all!