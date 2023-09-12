In the Nebraska Legislature, each of us who are privileged to serve represent approximately the same number of voters. However, the districts we represent are unique and different. They are also not the same size geographically. District 43, currently represented by Senator Tom Brewer, is larger than 9 other individual states: Maryland, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Hawaii, Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island! Meanwhile the three largest counties in terms of population, which are home to more than 57 percent of our state’s citizens, are represented by 20 of the 49 Senators.

This is not to disparage the Unicameral or to advocate for another system — far from it. At recent conferences, I heard directly from my fellow legislators from other states that they are envious of Nebraska’s system of government. Every bill introduced here receives a public hearing and we don’t have middle of the night “compromises” between two legislative bodies that churn out entirely new legislation from what was initially passed. We also aren’t paying double for a separate House and Senate, which are effectively the same thing at the state level. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that each state’s electoral districts have to represent roughly the same population, making it impossible to duplicate the structure of the U.S. Senate, with its 2 senators per state.

While 57 percent of our state’s population is currently represented by 40 percent of the Senators, future redistricting could potentially align the number of districts more closely with population, putting a majority of Senators inside the 3 largest counties. To maintain a healthy balance between what we consider urban and rural parts of our state, it is imperative that we do not take away local control from our cities, towns and villages or from our school districts and counties. The local voice is not only important, it is appropriate. Creating a system where the legislature is micromanaging the budget for a county’s road maintenance, the local village’s budget, or what a public school decides can go on its lunch menu is not efficient or effective.

One reason our Unicameral has stood the test of time is that we have maintained a very strong system of local government. The folks on the county board, the village council or the school board are all elected by their neighbors. They are also directly accountable to the people who live side by side with them in their communities. Strong local government also prevents a bloated state bureaucracy. There is no need to grow state agencies or create new ones if the decisions and oversight are conducted at the local level. For the same reasons, strong local government enhances our ability to balance the state budget, keep state taxes low and solve local problems quickly.

There is a proposal being circulated for signatures that aims to replace all taxes, including local sales and property taxes, with a consumption tax, otherwise known as the EPIC tax. Property tax has been a hot topic for a good while. The Legislature adopted legislation this past session to lessen property taxes’ burden on Nebraskans and more needs to be done, including looking into soaring property valuations as Governor Pillen has begun to do with his recently announced task force.

EPIC sounds like something that is huge, grand and even a little daunting and is not the term I’d use to name or describe a new tax. Nonetheless, while most everyone agrees that reducing taxes on everyday Nebraskans is a noble goal, with EPIC the trade for not having to pay income, sales, property or inheritance taxes is that all control over local budgets will be whisked away to Lincoln to be jointly controlled by the Governor and the Legislature.

I was born and raised in District 24. I feel far more comfortable having decisions about our schools, counties and local communities being made by my neighbors than I would with them being made by 49 Senators in Lincoln. Just something to think about.

If I can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. My staff members — Matt and Katie — are available to assist you with your needs and they pass along messages, so if you’d like a call back, please let them know! Email: jhughes@leg.ne.gov Phone: 402-471-2756 Facebook: Senator Jana Hughes