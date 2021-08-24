A strategic failure

The scenes from Afghanistan over the past week have been harrowing. As the Biden Administration quickly approached their expedited deadline to withdraw the final U.S. troops from the country, Taliban forces took over regional capitals and major cities as regular Afghan soldiers fled their posts or surrendered. On Sunday the Taliban overtook Kabul, the capital, as former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and handed over power. While this collapse is a disaster, we must remember why the U.S. military was there and understand why the Biden Administration’s withdrawal plan failed so we can better protect Americans and our allies going forward.

The U.S. military presence in Afghanistan dates back to the start of Operation Enduring Freedom in October 2001, when U.S. forces allied with NATO and Afghanistan’s Northern Alliance in an effort to defeat al-Qaeda, capture Osama Bin Laden, and unseat the Taliban government who gave terrorists safe haven following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Unlike Soviet efforts to expand their worldview and influence in the 1980’s, our goal was to help Afghans rebuild their economy while building a self-sufficient representative democracy which protected the human rights of all Afghans. The crowds of Afghans at the Kabul airport, desperate to flee the Taliban, show us just how much many Afghans still want this freedom and opportunity.