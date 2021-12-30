A Paws for Pets

“What are your circumstances?”

Some would be comical if we weren’t talking about whether a cat or kitten will be rescued or saved from a bleak life or a worse fate.

And others are simply sad for the cat or kitten.

These are just a few comments that come to mind, when people have said they want to get rid of a cat:

A man’s cat “was the neighborhood prostitute,” and every time he let her out she came back pregnant.

“Something is coming in the night, mutilating the kittens, and they are leaving them where we can find them. It is gross, can you take all of our remaining kittens?”

“I am getting married. My husband said if there is a wedding the cats must go.”

“He is old, doesn’t use the litter box and can’t hear me calling him. He just isn’t fun anymore.” (I can only assume she is talking about her cat and not her husband).

“I counted 17 cats in my yard…if you can’t take them, my husband said he would shoot them, but he ain’t a good shooter. I shoot better but don’t want to shoot them. I guess I could poison them.”