A Paws for Pets: Cats are great teachers

Some stories need to be retold, experiences and memories fade with time, and thankfully we can recall and be reminded of important lessons in life. This particular story was written exactly 12 years ago today. There are many things that can be learned from a cat. They can teach us many of life's more important emotions and interactions with other people. A cat is a very intelligent animal and as many cat owners know (Let me correct myself, people don't own cats, cats are the masters, we are their caretakers.) So as I was saying, cats are very intelligent and we, the caregivers know that when a cat resides in your home, the home belongs to the cat. You are no longer in charge, life and home revolves around the cat. But as they take over our lives and homes they are also there to teach us. They teach us things that can be taught by dogs as well as humans, but with a cat the lessons are much more intense....,.
Lazerous taught me persistence. This cat was found at a rural farm yard and continually tried to enter the home. He hung around the farmyard for days trying to get into the house. He was tragically attacked by the owner’s dog, and actually buried in a small shallow grave several years ago about this time of year. To be exact on Good Friday. Three days went by and suddenly this small black and white cat reappeared with only minor injuries to show for his fateful bout with the large farm dog and being put to rest about a mile from the home along a back road. This little guy taught me persistence. Don't give up, even if all odds are against you, persist and you shall perceive. Testimony from little Lazerous, now residing in his home in Lincoln Nebraska.
Teddy taught me humility. This is a regal purebred Himalayan with long flowing hair, beautiful big eyes and a personality that says “I am a cat so therefore I am”. He came into the sanctuary with such an attitude although his fur was matted so tight that he could barely walk, but he still managed to show that he was “the bomb”. After a trip to the groomer where all of his beautiful hair was left lying in matted chunks he received what is well known as the “lion cut”. Leaving his once huge body looking like a nylon stuffed with grey & white tissue paper. His tail head and feet were still fluffy, but every square inch of his body was simply not acceptable for a cat's vainness. He thankfully had no mirrors and although he knew something was wrong he accepted this new look with a dignified humility. He is currently living in Denver Colorado.
Patience was aptly named Patience but she taught me more of the true meaning of acceptance. Patience was found trying to crawl on a front walk by a resident in south York. They called and said that this cat didn't seem to be able to walk. From the first moment I saw Patience I knew that she was a special cat. No medical reason could be given for her ailment, but she had the largest, most expressive eyes and they followed every move you made. You only had to put your hand out and Patience would lean into you and you could not only feel, but could hear her deep throated purring. I knew her time was limited and I sensed that she knew as well. She taught me acceptance in showing me that even though she was dying she accepted her fate with quiet dignity.
Sky has shown me that loneliness is how you perceive your life. She came to the shelter 5 years ago and although she has been surrounded by other cats she has lived a lonely and solitary life. She has lived in a shoulder high kennel that has always remained with an open door. She has refused to venture out, she has learned to tolerate the occasional cat that joins her in her domain but has always remained aloof and has never shown any desire to interact with any of the hundreds of cats who have come and gone. She shows me affection on occasion, and she is content in her lonely loft. So I know that loneliness is sometimes self-induced. Sky is residing at the sanctuary in her lofty perch.
Loretta brings to mind anger. She came to the sanctuary by a citizen whose neighbor was involved in domestic violence. The cat was left behind when the husband was arrested and the family moved from the residence. The man who brought her to me said he felt sorry for the cat. I don't know if Loretta had experienced abuse but from her unpredictable out lashes I assume that to be the case. Loretta was a beautiful long haired tortie and it always amazed me that one minute she would be calm and relaxed and when you least expected she could lash out with a shrill screech and a swipe of her paw. Several volunteers can attest to that by the scars on their hands. A very special couple from Lincoln have adopted Loretta and with patience and fortitude they have dealt with her anger. She taught me that anger is unpredictable but can be overcome with patience and understanding.