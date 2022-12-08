A Paws for Pets -- York Adopt A Pet is grateful

I know this time of year goes by quickly for each of us. We have so many things to get done around the holiday season. It just seems there is not enough time to do all the things we want or need to get done or thank everyone who has played a role in the success of the shelter.

At York Adopt A Pet, we are so very thankful for the many volunteers who help us each day. We have approximately 60-70 cat and dog volunteers covering daily shifts. Without their support, dedication and love for the pets, we couldn’t offer a safe place for the hundreds of stray, relinquished and abandoned dogs and cats. They assist the shelter by getting those pets food, water and exercise multiple times a day. Most of all, the volunteers do it because they love cats or dogs or both, and know the YAAP is a safe haven for the pets. They all act as an advocate for all animals and provide them with kindness and care. They will continue to do the job because they know their love is needed.

I am thankful for all of the YAAP board members and the hard work they put into making sure the building is safe and sound. They ensure the dogs and cats have enough of their essentials to be healthy and happy, until they get adopted. They work extremely hard to keep the grounds in good shape in the spring, summer and fall. They maintain the walkways and paths in the winter so the staff and all visitors are safe. They help organize and run our fundraisers. They are dedicated to make sure the staff has what they need to do their jobs.

I am very thankful for all the donations, participation in our fundraisers, contributions from the community and all outlying areas. In addition to monetary contributions, thousands of newspapers get donated weekly. This saves the shelter thousands of dollars in cat litter. Also, donations are received of a variety of dog and cat supplies, food, specialty foods, wormers and other medicine and even some medical supplies. I know it can’t be easy to give your beloved pets’ possession away. Just know, we appreciate every item. Without all the different contributions I am not sure how we could provide for all the animals we receive.

It is very satisfying to know there are many pet owners who have been able to utilize the shelter for as long as it has been open. This past year alone, there have been 340 cats and dogs who have been adopted and 161 lost cats and dogs who have been reunited with their owners. I just wish we could have been there for all the lost pets that went missing. In addition, it is comforting to know there are many pet lovers who, by chance, stumble across a stray and make sure it is safe with us before they continue on with their daily lives. It takes a big hearted community to look out for others pets.

I am also very appreciative of the veterinarians and staff, as well as the services they provide. Although their schedule maybe full, they seem to manage to work us into their schedules and meet our needs and demands.

I am also indebted to the York News-Times for all the support and advertisements they provide for YAAP. With all the articles, ads and pictures that support the shelter, we are able to bring much YAAP information to you.

It takes community support to make YAAP successful and for that we are grateful!