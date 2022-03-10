A Paws For Pets -- YAAP's success is because of you

York Adopt a Pet is such a well-known and respected animal shelter within the City of York, York County and the State of Nebraska. We have literally adopted to all four corners of the United States. People have been so generous and faithful by giving to this non-profit organization each and every time we have asked for help and so many times from people who were never asked.

One of these groups is the FBLA chapter from the McCool Junction High School. Their teacher, leader and role model is Deb Davis. The FBLA chapter in the 2010-11 school year decided York Adopt a Pet would be their main philanthropic recipient. FBLA members are to pay their dues at the beginning of the year and also bring something for Adopt a Pet. They schedule later with YAAP to deliver what they have collected and to play with the animals. They have continued with this tradition for the last 10 years. Deb feels the students enjoy it more than the animals. Several of the students have come back later with their parents and adopted a dog or cat.

I am a proud alumnus of the McCool Mustangs. Several years ago two young men knocked at my door asking if I would like to buy a discount card that would help the football team with expenses. It could be used at several York businesses for the coming year. I said “Yes I would be happy to, as I graduated from McCool.” After writing out the check and receiving the card, one of the boys asked, “What year did you graduate?” When I told them 1965 I could see utter shock in their expressions. They were very polite but as they left the porch I could hear them saying, “How old can she be?” and were immediately doing the math thinking this is one “old lady.”

This is just one example of the generosity shown to YAAP from our community. Deb Davis and all of the staff, teachers and supporters of McCool Schools can be proud of their students.

The plea from YAAP to help fund the sheriff’s Department canine program recently was phenomenal. We work hand in hand with the City of York and York County. The amount of behind the scenes effort and dedication from our staff and volunteers is ongoing. To maintain the building, grounds, and our veterinary care, and utilities are dealt with each and every day of the week.

We want to thank each and every person who has donated on a personal level as well. YAAP simply would not exist if it wasn’t for you. Our efforts to rescue, care for and adopt cats and dogs into responsible homes could not be accomplished without everyone’s efforts.

As you look at the pictures of the McCool students interacting with the dogs and cats, this is possible because of the cooperation and support we receive.

To check out our cats and dogs that are available for adoption, please go to www.yorkadoptapet.com and you can view the ones that are available for adoption.

And once again I want to thank Diane Wolfe for her faithfulness in the talented photography that she shares for our website and for Pet Finder. I don’t think I have ever done an adoption where someone hasn’t commented on a picture catching their eye because of her ability to “catch the moment.”

This week Dallas was adopted after spending 1,346 days in our care. He came in as a tiny kitten and this past Tuesday he went to his forever home. His family said his picture caught their eye and when they saw that he had been waiting for a home for almost four years they knew that he needed to be in their home. Don't you just love happy endings?