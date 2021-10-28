A Paws for Pets -- YAAP is more than dogs and cats

York Adopt A Pet is more than dogs and cats and more than just one or two people. It is volunteers who drop what they are doing when hearing of a lost animal.
With this story you will find a photo of a group of people who spent a harrowing hour rescue trying to catch this black rabbit this past week who had been seen off and on for several days in the same location. It was posted on York’s Lost and Found by Kay Marie who said she had spotted the rabbit in the tractor tires north of Penners.
Within minutes there were people from York and yes even Geneva in the search. Ed and Vicki Milshap from Geneva were bringing me a tiny kitten their neighbor had found. No one Vicki contacted could take the kitten so she called me. When they arrived in York I told them the situation and they immediately joined in the search along with Gary Pinney (shown holding the rescued Bunny), his two granddaughters, Madalyn and Olivia, Sandy Chapin, her daughter Autumn, and granddaughter Burlynn. The ages were between nine and myself, of which I will only admit to being a senior citizen.
Bunny could “run like a rabbit” and was from one tractor tire to another with all of us in pursuit. Bunny was finally caught after crossing Lincoln Avenue and ending up in the alley between Grant and Lincoln Avenues. We were able to coral him against a building with a portable dog exercise pen. Sandy reached over the pen and picked him up -- immediately he snuggled up against her.
It was a great feeling to know how we all worked as a team and GOT R DONE. Autumm is going to adopt Bunny so that made the rescue even more successful. Thanks to all who pitched in to help.
Keeping the doors open at York Adopt A Pet to help with rescues, caring for and adopting the animals into forever homes takes not only our volunteers, but includes building maintenance, veterinary services, salaries, utilities and other operating expenses. One of our many fundraising events will soon be held.
Tinsel and Tails will be held Nov. 6, from 8-11 a.m. This a holiday bake and tag sale, with Christmas items to be available. This will be at York Adopt A Pet at 1511 N. Platte Avenue. If someone would like to bake items for the sale, the dogs and cats thank you with bars and meows.