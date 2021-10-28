A Paws for Pets -- YAAP is more than dogs and cats

York Adopt A Pet is more than dogs and cats and more than just one or two people. It is volunteers who drop what they are doing when hearing of a lost animal.

With this story you will find a photo of a group of people who spent a harrowing hour rescue trying to catch this black rabbit this past week who had been seen off and on for several days in the same location. It was posted on York’s Lost and Found by Kay Marie who said she had spotted the rabbit in the tractor tires north of Penners.

Within minutes there were people from York and yes even Geneva in the search. Ed and Vicki Milshap from Geneva were bringing me a tiny kitten their neighbor had found. No one Vicki contacted could take the kitten so she called me. When they arrived in York I told them the situation and they immediately joined in the search along with Gary Pinney (shown holding the rescued Bunny), his two granddaughters, Madalyn and Olivia, Sandy Chapin, her daughter Autumn, and granddaughter Burlynn. The ages were between nine and myself, of which I will only admit to being a senior citizen.