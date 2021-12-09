A Paws For Pets -- Why pets are good for you

It is the Christmas holiday season and we are very excited to be decorating this year to get into the spirit of it all.
We have several dogs, cats, puppies and kittens ready for adoption and would love a home for Christmas. However, the commitment of an adopted animal, I am told is about 12-15 years, on average. If you are comfortable with that obligation then we have a pet that could fit your home and lifestyle needs.
I am going to speculate those of you who are willing to care for a furry friend have no problem with any commitment. You are willing to give and provide the necessary care, love, attention, exercise and medical needs which are all part of your pledge to own a pet. While you get the unconditional love and attention of new family member, there are so many wonderful things a pet provides us that we may take for granted, and we can assure you there are many wonderful things pets provide to you.
• People who have a pet to care for live longer, have less stress and more time for family.
• They help with being lonely.
• Growing up with a pet builds character, self esteem, empathy, improves nurturing and social skills and teaches valuable life lessons.
• They help with depression and reduce anxiety. 74% of pet owners say they have improved mental health.
• You will always be greeted at the doorway when you get home, regardless of how long you have been gone.
• They will keep you warm at night and want to lie beside you when you feel miserable.
• They are excited to get fed or be given a treat. You are the hero in their life line of food.
• They are happy to see your smiling face in the mornings.
• They will alert you to strange or new noises outside. And dogs will show a little more protection than cats.
• Dogs always love to go. They don’t care as long as they are with you. While cats like to stay at home, they are the king and queen of their domain.
There are so many reasons why owning a pet is a good idea for you and a nice addition to a family. However, not all pets maybe suited for your family or lifestyle. I know we have one that may be just right for you. Come take a look and enjoy what we have to offer. You won’t be disappointed.