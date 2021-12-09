A Paws For Pets -- Why pets are good for you

It is the Christmas holiday season and we are very excited to be decorating this year to get into the spirit of it all.

We have several dogs, cats, puppies and kittens ready for adoption and would love a home for Christmas. However, the commitment of an adopted animal, I am told is about 12-15 years, on average. If you are comfortable with that obligation then we have a pet that could fit your home and lifestyle needs.

I am going to speculate those of you who are willing to care for a furry friend have no problem with any commitment. You are willing to give and provide the necessary care, love, attention, exercise and medical needs which are all part of your pledge to own a pet. While you get the unconditional love and attention of new family member, there are so many wonderful things a pet provides us that we may take for granted, and we can assure you there are many wonderful things pets provide to you.

• People who have a pet to care for live longer, have less stress and more time for family.

• They help with being lonely.

• Growing up with a pet builds character, self esteem, empathy, improves nurturing and social skills and teaches valuable life lessons.