A Paws for Pets -- Why obedience training is necessary

Most people don't want a dog that is uncontrollable or has annoying behaviors such as eating or destroying things or being afraid of everything. We may not have had a dog like that, but we all know someone who has definitely had a dog who lacks manners, is rebellious, lives in fear and/or is simply destructive. It doesn’t matter the sex, breed, size or age, without some form of consistency in training all dogs could become that one dog that only the owner loves.

Believe it, all dog owners have provided some form of obedience training to their pet. Getting a dog to come to their name is the first step in obedience training. The more obedience training your dog receives, the better behaviors they will continue to have. Obedience training gives a dog perspective on who is going to be in charge, it teaches them to socialize with people and other animals, and reinforces good behaviors. With only a few exceptions, it is never too early or too late to begin more extensive obedience training. However, you must first overcome the first obstacle.

Your knowledge and confidence supports how your dog listens to you. Be consistent and clear with your commands while making sure you are letting your dog know what you want from them. They won’t heel, sit, stay, come or lay down if they don’t know what that means. You must also speak in a firm but happy voice. Since most dogs want to please, they need to realize that the change in your tone means they should listen and pay attention. If they think your voice is too playful then they believe it's play time. And third, it’s in a dog's genetics that they are either the leader (Alpha), be second in command (Beta), or become the follower (Omega) in their pack. Your home is their pack. It is important for your dog to know they are not the one who is in charge in your home. Most dogs think they are the leader but with obedience training and a few simple modifications in your own behavior, it will decrease some if not all of those annoying behaviors.