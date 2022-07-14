A Paws for Pets -- What are the odds?

This article was written in 2009.

No one said that life is always fair....very few go through life without trials and tribulations. We never know what tomorrow will bring and we should enjoy each and every day.

November 16, 2005 I received a declawed, neutered big black and white cat. He had been found in Osceola and no one claimed this gentle giant. A caring man called and asked if he could bring him to my house. He was worried about the cat, it was turning cold and he didn't think he could make it on his own with winter coming on.

The next day I mentioned to a coworker I had gotten a big beautiful cat and she said, “I can foster him for you.”

I immediately took her up on her offer and I can remember taking him to her house the very next day. He was timid but I knew he would do well in her care. Jan and I worked in the same work area for over 21 years at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women. We also shared the same birthday month and year. I will tell you that she is 10 days older than I am, and our birthdays are in March but we will leave the year to your imagination.

Not surprisingly the next day at work, Jan said, “If it’s okay with you I will just keep Dexter.”

That was almost eight years ago. Dexter was only at the cat sanctuary for two days, and has since lived with Jan for almost eight years. Since retiring, I hadn't seen Jan or thought of Dexter in the last few years. But that all changed this past week when I received a call from her daughter Jennifer.

I knew Jennifer well as she and our son Ryan started school together at Willard Elementary and graduated together from York High School. Jennifer said “I don't know if you have heard about my mom, but she has terminal brain cancer.” I was saddened. Jan always seemed so strong and healthy and had such a strong work ethic. She taught GED classes for as long as I could remember as well as working at the Nebraska Center for Women education department. This disease ended her 37-year career of education for the State of Nebraska.

Jennifer told me her mom had moved in with her family. Dexter is a “one only” cat, meaning he doesn't play well with other cats. Jennifer said, “I hate to do this but could you take him back?” I said of course. That is one of the agreements we always make with families who adopt from York Adopt a Pet. Regardless of time or circumstances, we will always open our doors to a former resident of our sanctuary. Jennifer took Dexter from her mom's residence and brought him to her house to say good-bye to Jan. I am glad I wasn't there. I only have to look at Dexter to know that he really doesn't know why he is no longer with his companion.

There are no guarantees in life. We never expect the unexpected. I am just glad we have the opportunity to relieve some of the anxiety for a family who faces a crisis. Dexter has had a wonderful eight years with Jan. Our best wishes to you Jan, and rest assured that we will care for Dexter. He will have a home with us whether it is for two days or two years. Welcome back.

Sadly Jan passed in April of 2014. Dexter was with me for several days when Vernon, a retired postal worker, contacted me about adopting a cat. I suggested Dexter and Vernon adopted him immediately. Dexter spent the next approximate seven years being the king of the whole house and was living his life as such. Vern passed away in October 2020 and his wish was that Dexter’s ashes would be buried with him. Dexter was approximately 15 years old and Vernon didn’t want Dexter to have the stress of moving into another home due to his age.

Recently Jennifer’s son Mikal purchased his first home and Jennifer asked the realtor if Vernon had possibly had a cat, remembering that the man who adopted Dexter had been a postal worker. On the day of closing the realtor confirmed that yes, Vernon had owned a cat named Dexter.

Jennifer and her family started volunteering at York Adopt a Pet in 2004. All of their pets were adopted from YAAP, including Mikel’s Maximus as a puppy three years ago. When Mikel first saw the house he said, “This is the one.” Jennifer said she believed that Grandma Jan had a hand in Mikel loving this house. Dexter brought joy and love to both Jan and Vernon. I am certain that the two of them are enjoying their lives together with Dexter. While Dexter waited on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge he welcomed both Jan and Vernon. I am certain the two of them have enjoyed their reunion together with Dexter. But again I ask myself…what are the odds of this?