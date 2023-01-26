A Paws for Pets -- What are people thinking?

What are people thinking or do they even think about the consequence? Probably not. Dumping a cat in the country and telling themselves that this is the right thing to do is a cowardly act. Unfortunately it happens more often than one may think. Abandoning is in another phrase of explanation. Whether they think they can survive probable never crosses their minds. They don’t realize that farm cats generally form a colony and they will not welcome a new cat thrown into their midst. Through the years I have had some cats that actually do better being adopted in a farm setting. Going through the owner of the farm about placing a cat has two totally different outcomes. Many times the farm cat residents will not accept a new cat unless they are introduced slowly. Even in organized shelters such as York Adopt A Pet, new cats will be kenneled until we know they are healthy and ready to mingle with other cats. This gives them time to acquaint themselves with life at the shelter and while being contained they feel much safer.

I have never understood how an individual could place a cat or dog in a car driving around the country looking in a ditch of grove of trees with a farm house close by to dump a dog or cat. And with no regard, toss the cat or dog out of their car. In their minds, they think the cat will walk right up to the door and wait to be let in. Most abandoned animals are timid and scared to begin with -- can you imagine the fear they must feel now knowing where they, every noise or sounds scares them and then to run into the prominent male cat who has made it his business not to allow a new cat to join their colony. Or worse yet, an outside dog who makes it his business not to allow any new creature to come into the fold. It generally does not end well.

In the case of Boots, he is such a big self-reliant cat that when he was abandoned at a farm between McCool and Henderson, he turned the tables on the farm cats as they were the ones to feel fear. He is not a bad cat, he had probable learned in his young life that if you don’t become the aggressor, you will be in the fight of your life.

Thankfully Tim and Nancy Brisk have had their share of cats being dumped or abandoned at their home. They have asked for help several times and have even paid vet bills to help us out so they could be eventually adopted from YAPP into a forever home.

Recently, I received a call from Nancy. It had happened again. A big black cat with white paws showed up at their farm. Boots was not going to be intimidated and held his ground. Unfortunately, there was the chaos at the home with their barn cats and their house cats could feel the tension just watching from the windows of the house.

Nancy said he was so friendly and lovable to her and Tim but something had to change. She asked if I could help her out. I told her I would, so they got him secured in a kennel. They were told by York Animal Clinic there had been a cancelation that day and they were determined to get Boots a better life. They drove him to York but the snow and ice were getting worse so we picked up Boots and I kept him warm and quiet for a couple of days before putting him with the other fosters.

Boots should never have had the ordeal he was forced into. He is a big loveable teddy bear. He weighs over 11 pounds and likes nothing more than belly rubs and head butts. And he also gets along well with the other foster cats. Thank you Nancy and Tim for seeing that Boots will be placed in a home where he will be cherished and loved. Without your compassion and your willingness to see that Boots was fully vetted, he might still be wandering around in the cold and snowy countryside. I often say angels walk amongst us but generally they have paws and whiskers. But there are those who also stand amongst us who have compassion and love in their hearts for those who have paws and whiskers. Nancy and Tim are two of them. Boots and I thank you for giving him a chance in life.