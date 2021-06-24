A Paws for Pets -- We will always be their voices, because they bring us joy

“Because…
Because they bring us joy
Because they are at our mercy
Because they teach us kindness
And compassion
And understanding
Because they are voiceless
Because they wish us no harm
Because they are our companions
And because we are all animals
We will never stop being a voice for them.”
I recently saw this on a Facebook page. I don’t know who posted it, I don’t know who wrote it, but I know that it touched something within me. Being an advocate for animals can be overwhelming, it can be exhausting, it has its highs and lows. You wake up one day and realize that you are making a difference but you will never conquer the need. You will save those you can, but you will never end the overpopulation of unwanted cats and kittens. The need for homes will never equal the cats and kittens waiting in shelters throughout the country who are waiting for their chance of a home. You will never reach every individual to educate them on the need to be responsible pet care takers and you will continue to face each day knowing that although you are doing your part, you will never eradicate homeless cats and kittens.
And because someone wrote this, because someone posted this, it makes me realize that it is true. They bring us joy, they are at our mercy, but they teach us kindness, compassion and understanding. But most importantly they are voiceless, they wish us no harm and they are our companions. We are their keepers and as long as there are shelters like York Adopt a Pet and the many volunteers who share the burden, we will be their voice. Thank you to all who volunteer, thank you to everyone who donates to our cause.
We have adopted 14 cats and kittens so far this month, with seven pending adoptions. Twenty-one cats and kittens were rescued, cared for and now adopted into their forever homes. Mercedes had been with us since June of 2020. Some were strays and several were relinquished. Pictured are three cats that are still available for adoption. I think you will agree that viewing their pictures is worth our effort and why we will never stop. Because……they bring us joy.