A Paws For Pets -- Watering your doodle

The temperature has risen and it’s time for a gentle but important reminder. When you are watering your plants, your yard and yourself … don’t forget to water your doodle (pup).

Our little rescue Angus is now two-years of age. Our little rescue weighs in at 120 pounds. He’s a fluffy sweetheart of a guy and we love his Great Pyrenees/German Shepherd/Golden Retriever self. We love him so much that we do what every pet owner should do when the weather heats up. We make sure Angus stays hydrated. No fancy water bottles needed; just a bowl of cool, fresh water and he’s happy.

The American Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says, “Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors. Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.”

They recommend knowing the symptoms of overheating in pets which includes; excessive panting or difficulty breathing, and increased heart rate, drooling and mild weakness. In very serious cases collapse and seizures can occur.

The ASPCA states, “Animals with flat faces, like Pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke since they cannot pant as effectively. These pets, along with the elderly, the overweight, and those with heart or lung diseases, should be kept cool in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.”

And then there is this . . . never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle. And, if you see something, such as an animal left in a car, say something. Call the local police.

And lastly, this . . . when air temps are high, think how hot the pavement must be. Remember, you are wearing shoes, your pet is not. Paws can burn. So it is recommended to keep walks to a minimum when the thermometer is rising. So whether you have a doodle, a bassador, a chiweenie, or any other of the amazing breeds out there, remember, water is key; just like it is for you. Fill that dish up with nice cool water, your pup will thank you for it with a great big wet kiss. York Adopt-A-Pet is open Thursday through Saturday, noon until 3 p.m. at 1511 Platte Avenue here in York. If you are thinking of adopting, stop by and visit the dogs, cats and kittens … you might just find your new best friend. And if you do find that friend, remember to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!