I started volunteering at the age of 12 years old for York Adopt-A-Pet and between going off to college in Curtis, Nebraska and moving back, I have found my way back to always volunteering for this organization. I am now the dog manager at York Adopt-A-Pet and I encourage you to volunteer for this animal shelter. If you could just give an hour a week it would help so many dogs and cats in our care. We are like a family here and we all have the same love/care for the animals. There are so many ways to get involved with the shelter from working the desk which includes answering the phone, welcoming the public and answering questions, dog walker, dog shift chores, cat shift chores, socializing the animals, fundraising, fostering, and cleaning. Volunteering looks good on college applications and it offers so much experience especially if you are interested in working in the future with animals.

If you are unable to have a pet, we have so many in our care that need extra attention and it would be beneficial for both the human and pet. You must be 16 years of age to volunteer with York Adopt- A -Pet or if you are under the age of 16 have a guardian or parent join you. The benefits to volunteering for an animal shelter include connecting with your community, emotional satisfaction, socializing the animals, health benefits, experience and growth. We hope you consider coming and being a part of our team so we can help more cats and dogs in need of our care. Who knows you may end up falling in love with a pet in our care and adopting which I highly encourage everyone to do.