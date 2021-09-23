A Paws for Pets -- Two pounds of fighter

As the days went by Mabel was getting stronger and stronger. She was gaining more weight and lapping formula out of a bowl. I didn’t have to soak her dry puppy food in formula. The next week I started introducing hard puppy food with a bit of canned puppy food. That was a hit. We were off to a great start.

I contacted Jessica and told her I would be happy to show her Mabel and the other little dog I had at the shelter that weekend. Mabel had made it over the 6-pound mark in the 3 ½ weeks we had her and it was time to find her a home. I knew I was getting very attached to this pup and if I waited any longer I may never be able to give her up.

Jessica came and I could tell it was a hard decision between the two dogs but I could see she was leaning towards Mabel. I went to find Tom, my husband, as he had become pretty attached as well and I wanted him to be able to say good-bye to her. I was a little sad when I went home; however, I knew I could not have found a better home if I had tried.