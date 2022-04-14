A Paws For Pets -- Two peas in a pod

This week is not going to be a “happy ever-after” story. However, I am hoping by writing this story, it may change two dogs' lives and turn this into a much happier story.

One Saturday I was busy as usual, trying to show dogs and do adoptions when lady walked in with two small dogs in a box. I saw them peeking out the top of the box looking scared and totally defeated. Although we were already completely full and I had to do some rearranging to accommodate these two dogs, I said we would take them.

The lady who brought them said the owner could no longer take care of them. I asked her to fill out our relinquishment form before she left so I would at least have some history on the pair. I then went about my business helping people who were waiting and had appointments.

When I was done with all of that I went to check the two little dogs. They were terrified and I knew we would have to go slow with them. I went to get the relinquishment form and realized I got next to no information on them. No names, no vet information and not even a real owner name. So now I had terrified dogs and we weren't even able to call them by their names to help us get a bit closer to them. Needless to say, I was not very happy.

So, we had no choice but to name them and start working with them. We called them Archie and Arlene. Archie had come around pretty nicely but we could tell Arlene was very unsure without him. He was the buffer to help her feel safe. I knew the day I took Archie in he needed to be neutered. I now knew Arlene would be lost until I could bring him back.

I went back to the vet later. after his neuter, to get him and he was not doing well. The vet kept him, did some testing on him and started him on antibiotics. The vet did a coagulation test to see what it would say. The test revealed that Archie's blood didn't clot like it should.

We were very sad to hear the news, as this is something that will be lifelong for Archie. Whoever cared for Archie would have to be very careful as a serious injury that would cause him to bleed which could end his life. He is now a special needs dog as if he was to get hurt physically, he could bleed to death. We feel like he has such a zest for life and he is only one year of age, so we just cannot end his life. He is healing remarkably well and will be ready for adoption soon. We know Archie and Arlene will have to be adopted together which will make it much harder to find them a forever home. If Archie goes to a family willing to meet his medical needs, he should still live a long, happy life. If you are interested in meeting these two peas in a pod, Archie and Arlene, contact the shelter. Arlene will have an adoption fee but Archie will not.

Please share this article so that these dogs have the best possible chance at having a great life. They definitely deserve it after what they have been through already in their short little lives.