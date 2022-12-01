A Paws For Pets -- Top 10 signs our pets are sick

Our pets communicate to us daily if they are happy and healthy. They all have their own way of showing and telling us that they may be feeling ill, sick or under the weather. It might be as slight as sleeping longer, needing to urinate more or itching more frequently. Or, it might be more obvious as throwing up, not eating or having seizures. Whatever the signs we are receive from them, we need to take notice of the changes and figure out what our pets are telling us.

However, not all the signs are red flags to immediately take your pets to the veterinarian. They may just not feel good, are tired or are starting show signs of aging. It may just be stress from a change in their normal daily routine or are needing a change in their diet or nutritional intake. It’s up to you, as the owner, to notice the changes in your pet and be aware of any signs that may continue for longer than 48 hours. These are just some of the signs that your pet may need to see a veterinarian.

The top 10 signs that your dog or cat is sick and may needs medical attention include:

1. Consistent bad breath or drooling. This may be a sign of gum or tooth infection, decay or possibility of a foreign object stuck somewhere in their mouth.

2. Excessive drinking and/or urination. This may be a sign of strep, diabetes, Cushings Disease or suffering from kidney problems.

3. Appetite change associated with weight loss or gain. This could be a sign of stress, being in pain, distaste for food, or may be attributed by other factors that will require testing done by your vet.

4. Change in activity level (e.g., lack of interest in doing things they once did). This could be a sign of diabetes, heart disease or liver disease. All pets should act their age when it comes to activity levels.

5. Stiffness or showing difficulty in rising, jumping, climbing stairs, walking or running. This may be a sign of arthritis, broken bone, joint pain, ligament strain or muscle pain. It could be as simple as a bruised muscle or thorn in a paw.

6. Sleeping more than 12-16 hours a day. This could be a sign of aging, stress, being bored or having parasites. Also, it could be a symptom of having another illness.

7. Coughing, sneezing, excessive panting or labored breathing. These may be signs of influenza, upper respiratory infections, asthma, heart failure, cancer, metabolic issues, pneumonia or exposure to poisons.

8. Dry or itchy skin, sores, lumps or shaking of the head could be just seasonal or allergy concerns. But it may also be due to parasites, diet, chemicals, poisons, fungal or bacterial infections or hormonal imbalance. It could also be a hernia or cyst.

9. Frequent digestive upsets or change in bowel movements. This is a sign of dietary intolerance or eating something that may be toxic to their digestive system. It may also be due to stress or change in their daily routines.

10. Dry, red, or cloudy eyes could be trauma or scratch to an eye, an ulcer, Glaucoma, lenticular sclerosis, or corneal endothelial degeneration or cataracts.

Any of these 10 issues or concern for your pets’ health should result in concern to monitor them more. Take notes and keep track of important changes in their daily routines, diets, digestion, breathing and any other health signs that last longer than a day or two. This would help to determine when to call your veterinarian to get the proper care needed for your cat or dog.

We all want happy healthy pets in our home. So, keep them on a proper diet, schedule their yearly exams, get their teeth cleaned, keep their vaccines up to date, and get them spayed or neutered. Do not hesitate to contact your vet for any concerns you may have with your cat or dog.