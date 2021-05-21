A Paws For Pets -- TLC pays off

I have found someone who will be visiting the little guy this week to see if they are the right home for him. I will miss this little fella but the reason we foster is to give them a great start at life before sending them on their way.

Stuart is funny. He is always close to my feet and feels secure when he can snuggle between my shoes.

Speaking of shoes, I had gotten in a little Yorkie/Poodle pup named Harmony that was three months of age. I put her in a kennel at the shelter and she climbed the bars, stuck her head through and screamed at me. She was in no way happy at the shelter. So I took her home later that day and by that night, Stuart had taught her to lay with him at my feet between my shoes.

I would be standing at the sink doing dishes and next thing you know I‘d have two pups snuggling between my feet. I will say it was getting to be quite the challenge to even walk in the house with these two around.

A few days in, they were starting to play more with each other and our dogs and not needing me near as much. By the end of the next week, they both were looking and doing great and they were advertised for adoption.