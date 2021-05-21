A Paws For Pets -- TLC pays off

Many of you have already seen on Facebook the puppies I have been fostering.
I got in a litter of puppies at YAAP a few weeks back. They were very hungry and had been underfed. In turn, this made them a little protective of their food. The little runt was having a horrible time. I always fed them outside and put their bowls far away from each other to help, but to no avail, they knew they could pick on Basil (Stuart now, the name my husband gave him) and he was small enough not to be able to do anything about it. After several times of watching the other pups attack Basil I scooped him up and he went home with me.
Stuart was a happy pup right away at my house. He still would exhibit a little protectiveness over food but that has improved all the way now. He knows he will never go hungry at my house and my dogs are well trained in that area and will not bother his food.
Over the weeks, he has gained so much weight. When I took him home, he was right around four pounds. After one week, he was already up to six pounds and 10 ounces. If you can eat like a puppy, you can grow like a puppy.
Now he is around 11-½ pounds after having him for 3-½ weeks. He has almost tripled his weight! Good job Stuart!
Stuart has also received lots of training. Sometimes I believe he thinks his name is “No.” When he hears no, he skips around and has a sheepish look on his face and I can just read his mind. He is thinking, “Shoot I got caught again!” He makes me laugh many times each day with his antics.
I have found someone who will be visiting the little guy this week to see if they are the right home for him. I will miss this little fella but the reason we foster is to give them a great start at life before sending them on their way.
Stuart is funny. He is always close to my feet and feels secure when he can snuggle between my shoes.
Speaking of shoes, I had gotten in a little Yorkie/Poodle pup named Harmony that was three months of age. I put her in a kennel at the shelter and she climbed the bars, stuck her head through and screamed at me. She was in no way happy at the shelter. So I took her home later that day and by that night, Stuart had taught her to lay with him at my feet between my shoes.
I would be standing at the sink doing dishes and next thing you know I‘d have two pups snuggling between my feet. I will say it was getting to be quite the challenge to even walk in the house with these two around.
A few days in, they were starting to play more with each other and our dogs and not needing me near as much. By the end of the next week, they both were looking and doing great and they were advertised for adoption.
We had an immediate response to Harmony’s profile and we received multiple applications within a couple days. I picked a family from Lincoln I was sure had everything she needed. They have children, which she loves. They also have a large fenced yard, which is a great thing with her energy level. Most importantly, they are very good at spoiling her! I have received multiple pictures of Ivy (new name for Harmony) in her new home with all her new fancy stuff and the pictures make me smile.
I will tell you I will not miss the house training or the chewing that came with these pups, but I will miss them. It goes without saying, Stuart has been with me longer and it will be super tough if he leaves this week, but as always, I have to keep space available in case other dogs need to have some special more one on one time in my home as well. That little bit of TLC really pays off.
Ivy and Stuart I wish you two lots of happiness in your new homes!