A Paws For Pets -- Tinsel and Tails, and getting your pet ready for winter

I love Christmas. I usually decorate my house with a small frosted tree, an elf tree, a few ceramic decorations and stockings for my adult children. Also, I have a few wall hangings I put up. I have a light that goes outside and candy cane pathway. This year I have a new a reindeer for my front yard and a wooden snowman. I usually wait until the first weekend in December to start my decorating. I would say I am not one who starts decorating too early or continues into the new year very long. However, I am usually glad when Christmas season is over.
I am excited to decorate this year and celebrate normally again. I didn’t anticipate I would be starting it in November. Actually, I have been motivated to design some Christmas decorations. I’ve been working on them since October. These will be sold during our Tinsel and Tails shelter fundraiser.
Tinsel and Tails is an annual fundraiser for York Adopt-A-Pet. The event will be held at the shelter on Nov. 6 from 8 –11 a.m. There will a variety of very delicious goodies to eat. Many volunteers and friends of the shelter are coming together to provide delicious treats, baked goods, drinks, gift certificates and Christmas decorations. There will also be wall prints, hats, scarves and tags you can purchase. Come join us for a cup of Starbucks coffee and hot cider.
The volunteers have been working hard to put this together for weeks.
I am looking forward to this festive event. I can’t wait to buy me some butter beer and something sweet. Or purchase a gift certificate for later.
This Christmas season is going to make up for last year. We hope to see you all at York Adopt-A-Pet on Saturday from 8–11 a.m. I believe the weather will cooperative and should be relatively pleasant. I’ve been told the good stuff sells early. And you can just come join us for a hot beverage.
Since the holiday season is approaching and we have gotten a taste of the chilly weather, there are a few steps to take to prepare your pets for the those fall and winter seasons.
1. Avoid over exposure in the cold. Too much time in the cold will cause hypothermia and death, even if they have healthy long coats. Bring them inside more often, especially at nights.
2. If you must keep them outside for long periods of time, make sure they have adequate shelter. Also, use straw or burlap for protection from the ground. Anything cloth will hold in moisture, freeze and prevent them from staying warm and dry. I have seen pets frozen to the ground.
3. Protect sensitive areas, like ears, noses and paws. They are susceptible to wind chill and frostbite, as well as infections, from being wet for long periods of time. Also, protect their paws from rain, ice and chemicals used to melt snow and ice. Immediately remove snow from between their paw pads, and clean and dry all areas that get wet.
4. Brush out the fluffy coat regularly. Matted fur will not provide the necessary insulation. It may also trap moisture which will cause molding, infection and irritation.
5. Keep pets away from all puddles. Not only will they make them wet and cold, some are toxic with chemicals from antifreeze and ice melt. Kidney damage and death is a result.
6. Offer extra water and add more calories to their diet. Staying hydrated helps regulate body temperatures and adding extra healthy treats adds necessary calories for their body, working harder to stay warm.
7. Prevent accidents! This time of year pets ingest foreign objects. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons are notorious for pets eating things they shouldn’t. Also, cats like to crawl up into the engines of cars to stay warmer during these seasons. Keep a close eye on things your pet is eating and bang on your hood before staring your engines and by keeping your pets inside more may prevent these accidents.