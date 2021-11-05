A Paws For Pets -- Tinsel and Tails, and getting your pet ready for winter

I am looking forward to this festive event. I can’t wait to buy me some butter beer and something sweet. Or purchase a gift certificate for later.

This Christmas season is going to make up for last year. We hope to see you all at York Adopt-A-Pet on Saturday from 8–11 a.m. I believe the weather will cooperative and should be relatively pleasant. I’ve been told the good stuff sells early. And you can just come join us for a hot beverage.

Since the holiday season is approaching and we have gotten a taste of the chilly weather, there are a few steps to take to prepare your pets for the those fall and winter seasons.

1. Avoid over exposure in the cold. Too much time in the cold will cause hypothermia and death, even if they have healthy long coats. Bring them inside more often, especially at nights.

2. If you must keep them outside for long periods of time, make sure they have adequate shelter. Also, use straw or burlap for protection from the ground. Anything cloth will hold in moisture, freeze and prevent them from staying warm and dry. I have seen pets frozen to the ground.