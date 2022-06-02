A Paws For Pets -- Through the years

Adopt a Pet is a dream come true for many reasons.

As a newlywed, I started to work for the City of York as the secretary to Ed Roberts, treasurer and clerk, and Jack Kidder, city administrator. Back then, everything was done in a ledger style, there were no computers, so I typed the checks for the city’s bills which included one for the “dog catcher.”

Once a month, “Mr. Dog Catcher” would come and hand me his bill. Cats were totally ignored, but if a dog was found as a stray and no one claimed it, after three days it was his responsibility to “dispose” of the dog. He received $1 per dog. He was always very quiet, there was no visiting. He knew how I hated to write the check out and I knew he had a terrible job to do, but that was part of life back in the 60s.

One day he came in and said he found six puppies and he just didn’t think he could dispose of them. I asked him to bring them to the office and I emptied out my file drawer and put inside the six little whining puppies. I really didn’t have a plan. I just knew the six puppies were going to have a chance at life.

Jack came in shortly afterward and asked what the noise was. I responded, “What noise?”

“It sounds like puppies,” Jack said as he walked around my desk and opened the drawer.

He looked at me, rolled his eyes and said, “I hope you are taking these home with you tonight and this won’t become a habit.”

Jack was a tough guy on the outside, but I knew he had a soft spot. I took them home and eventually got them all adopted.

Starting in the early 80s, Judi and Gail Nordlund were doing what they could for the strays in York. I recently talked to Gail about the “old days.” They had heard that the old pound was available, on South Blackburn where the original city dump was located. A member of the York Fire Department would go out several times a week, and Judy and Gail offered to fill in on the days they couldn’t be there. And it wasn’t long before they were out there every day and finding homes for the dogs. They were paying out of their own pockets to have them spayed and neutered. They struggled to keep the dogs cool in the summer and warm in the winter. They had no provisions and when things froze, they hauled in water. I have heard numerous stories about the mice population that also lived in the block building.

At one of their Sunday dinners, they were talking about how difficult it was to keep the dogs comfortable at the old pound. Gail’s son-in-law, Ed Pullen, took the initiative and convinced his Sunrise Sertoma Club to help out. They responded by giving us a sizable donation to purchase a steel building. It was placed behind York Animal Clinic. Janet and the late Dick Lynch took over and finished the inside, with the help of other volunteers. They stepped up their fundraising to accomplish this by having a booth at the York County Fair every year. They moved into the new building in 1991. It was wonderful being located near the vet and having running water. Looking back, they said they loved the memories of the old pound and the joy of adopting a dog.

Bob Hose organized building the large dog park on the west side of the old building. I came on the scene while the old pound was in use and did shifts at our new building behind York Animal Clinic. We quickly discovered that this was not a place to have cats and dogs together. So I started taking the cats to Bob’s workshop and then used a rental property to house the cats along with Deb Sanders’ mother’s house. A board was formed and we started to seriously consider building an 8,000-square-foot building. Charlie Sanders spent hours working on plans and getting a USDA loan.

In 2010 we moved into our current YAAP. It would take page after page to thank everyone who has been involved with fundraising, volunteering and who have given compassion and love for those who don’t have a voice. But one caring woman, Susan White, who was a longtime friend of Judi and Gail, donated enough to pay off the USDA loan should be recognized. Literally thousands of dogs and cats have been saved by the efforts of York Adopt A Pet.