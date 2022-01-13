A Paws for Pets -- Three cats, three stories

There is no end to the various stories of the cats who find their way to York Adopt a Pet. Each one is unique because as we all know each cat is unique in their characteristics and personalities and the circumstances of them ending up at York Adopt a Pet.

Mama Cat was a farm cat, having one litter after another. The owner was and is doing the right thing, she is having Mama’s babies spayed and neutered but getting Mama trapped to have her surgery was a major production. She was afraid to have her spayed right away in case her babies would have lost their lives. I agreed IF she could trap Mama I would keep her until she delivered her kittens, wean them and then she would take Mama back home and I would adopt her kittens out.

Well after one month of having her kenneled, we discovered she was not expecting. Then came the problem of getting her into a live trap and be taken to York Animal Clinic. Trust me, I have dealt with many feral cats, but this was the queen of all.