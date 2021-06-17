A Paws For Pets -- Thor wins the lottery

Unfortunately the day came when he did bite another dog. He decided he did not like one particular dog and every chance he would get, he would try to run to that dog’s kennel.

Oddly, after that dog was adopted, Thor started really mellowing out. The volunteers and I worked so hard with him and I think he was finally seeing the light. He realized that if he was nice, people would want to be around him and spend time with him. I won’t say he loved everyone but he started liking all of the volunteers and was choosing to ignore the other dogs, which was progress.

Then in late May, a teenage girl came in and saw Thor. For some reason, she was very captivated by him and Thor seemed to mesh well with her as well. After a couple of visits with Thor through the kennel, she wanted to meet him. We took him outside to the outdoor run and he loved her instantly. So off she went, to try to talk her mom into adopting Thor.

When her mom came to see Thor, he would not even look at her. She told me later, after a couple visits, she had said to Thor, “If I am going to be able to give you a home, you have to at least look at me!” She said he looked her right in the eyes and put his paw on the kennel gate right next to her hand. She said she and her daughter just started to cry. How sweet was that?