A Paws for Pets -- These hands . . .

These hands have rescued, cared for and loved literally hundreds upon hundreds of dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, with a few horses, and even a monkey thrown into the mix. Gail Nordlund and her sister Judi have made such a difference in the lives of so many. They are determined if they see an animal in need that they won’t give up until it is safe.

Just recently during this high wind and cold weather we have been experiencing, Gail spotted four baby kittens in the straw bales stored north of the Orschlen’s Farm Store. She saw a large orange and white cat run from the hay bales so she knew a mother was present. When she called me, I asked Judy Johnson if she would like to help in the rescue. Of course York Adopt a Pet’s top rescuer, Gary Pinney, was also on hand.

When we arrived there were only three orange and white kittens, but no sign of the solid orange kitten. We anticipated that she had already been in the process of moving them, so we sat in our cars waiting until she came back for the others. Finally after an hour or so, she slipped in between the hay bales and then ran across the street with one kitten firmly held in her mouth, the kitten swinging from side to side. She was running at full speed as the gusts of wind would almost stop her in her tracks but she managed to safely get the kitten across the street and tucked into a wooden box. Once again she disappeared only to return to retrieve the second kitten. Again the kitten was swinging from side to side as the mother diligently ran the kitten to the new safe box.

We waited for the third and we waited and waited. Nothing happened. Mother was missing. We didn’t know if she was attending to the missing orange kitten at another location, but after several hours we had a tough decision to make. Do you pick up the remaining kitten in the hay bales, and the two in the wooden box and trap the mother to be with her three remaining kittens, or do we leave her to attend to the orange kitten that we thought she had already moved? We didn’t have a clue where the missing orange kitten would be or if somehow the mother dropped it somewhere. It was cold, the wind was blowing and these were just day old kittens. We finally decided that we needed to save the three we knew we could. The mother was trapped and we put them all in my car and then with flashlights, we searched inch by inch the hay bales, the parking lot, under cars looking for the little orange kitten. After close to four hours, we sadly called it a night.

I know all of us had trouble sleeping worrying about the little one left behind. Judy went over the next morning at 8 a.m., and searched again around the hay bales but nothing was found. At 9 a.m., my phone rang and Gail said “I found the kitten.” Thinking the worst, I asked, ''Is it deceased?” She replied, ``No, I pulled the straw bales apart and reached my arm as far back as I could in the space between the hay bales and I felt something soft. I immediately panicked thinking it could be a mouse, but then it started to meow.” So with Gail’s determination and those hands she was able to reunite a family.

This is just one of more than a dozen kitten rescues this spring. It is always hoped that you can trap the mother so she can provide her milk and her love and care.

I love happy endings, and with the determination of Gail and her hands she can log another successful page to her never ending legacy.