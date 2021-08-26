A Paws For Pets -- The long road home

“Justice” (his name at YAAP) was very vocal, and he made it known that he was not happy in captivity – he pointed it out every time someone entered the room. He gradually warmed up to us and honored us with purrs and head bumps. The other cats, however, were a different story and at first he made his feelings known to them. Fortunately, it didn’t take him long to settle into the daily routine so he could leave his kennel and join the other cats.

“Axle” is a much loved shop cat for Crawford Transport in Lamont, Iowa. At the end of every work day and on weekends Axle is put inside the shop for the night. When he came up missing on July 12, the search began. Donna searched the property, buildings and expanded her search locally, but with no luck. She then had an idea to check the security cameras. It had turned out that a driver had arrived to do repairs on his truck. He had opened the shop bay doors and at some point, thereafter, Axle made his escape. He was seen on the camera being curious about the load on the flatbed and either found a hiding spot or place to sleep. This was not typical behavior, since he was normally cautious and would leave the area before a truck left the building. Donna then investigated the GPS tracking system which showed the truck had made a stop in York. She then searched to see if York had an animal shelter. When Donna found our website she browsed the cat photos and saw Axle.