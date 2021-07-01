A Paws For Pets -- The Fourth of July and our 4-legged friends

Spring and summer are my favorite seasons of the year. I do not care for the cold so fall makes me sad because I know winter is right around the corner. However, there can be trying times during the summer as well in my line of work. Very hot temperatures can cause big issues for animals and then of course we have the Fourth of July coming up.
As we gather for Independence Day festivities, it’s important for us to remember that our four-legged friends might not, and probably don’t, view the celebration in quite the same way we do. I myself have always loved the get-togethers and the fireworks … until one of my dogs became a senior dog, and she is now terrified of storms and all the noise and commotion that come with fireworks. A dog’s hearing is very acute so the sounds of fireworks are amplified. We’ve had to learn to do things a bit differently during this time at our house. I will share some of the tricks we have learned over the years.
Find a safe place inside for pets during the week of celebration.
Because a scared dog will often run, be sure your pet is wearing proper identification with your current information in case they take off to escape the noise.
Create a calming environment for your pet. Keep some of their favorite toys or chews around them. A dog bed they really love is good as well. A Kong toy filled with some yummy treats is a good distraction to keep them busy. Also, block outside sounds in the room by playing music or TV and by closing curtains and blinds to minimize what they can see. This will all help.
If you walk your dog daily, try to walk them earlier in the day when there is not much activity outside yet.
And finally, try a calming aid. If your pet just cannot relax, speak with your veterinarian about medication. Anti-anxiety and over-the-counter homeopathic solutions can work well. Once again, I would be sure to ask your veterinarian first.
These are just a few things that may help your dog stay calm. We hope everyone, including the four-legged friends out there, have a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday.
And a quick reminder of an upcoming event: York Adopt A Pet will be holding its sixth annual Run/Walk Fur Luv Event 5k/Walk again this year. Participants are invited to choose from two options: the virtual run/walk or the in-person live event which will be held on Saturday, July 17 at 8:30 a.m. at the York Adopt-A-Pet shelter. The registration deadline for the live event is July 10, and the registration deadline for the virtual event is August 1. You are invited to join us in the fun fundraiser.
For more information on registration visit our website at www.yorkadoptapet.com or call the shelter at (402) 362-3964.