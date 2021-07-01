A Paws For Pets -- The Fourth of July and our 4-legged friends

Spring and summer are my favorite seasons of the year. I do not care for the cold so fall makes me sad because I know winter is right around the corner. However, there can be trying times during the summer as well in my line of work. Very hot temperatures can cause big issues for animals and then of course we have the Fourth of July coming up.

As we gather for Independence Day festivities, it’s important for us to remember that our four-legged friends might not, and probably don’t, view the celebration in quite the same way we do. I myself have always loved the get-togethers and the fireworks … until one of my dogs became a senior dog, and she is now terrified of storms and all the noise and commotion that come with fireworks. A dog’s hearing is very acute so the sounds of fireworks are amplified. We’ve had to learn to do things a bit differently during this time at our house. I will share some of the tricks we have learned over the years.

Find a safe place inside for pets during the week of celebration.

Because a scared dog will often run, be sure your pet is wearing proper identification with your current information in case they take off to escape the noise.