A Paws For Pets -- The elusive Hallie Lu

I am sure many of you already know about the little Dachshund mix that was running out in the industrial park. The first call I received was during the York County Fair. It made me wonder if she belonged to one of the carnival workers. Unfortunately, if she did have an owner, they left her behind.

Noelle Mandeville, Dawn Ehmen and I started looking for the dog early on. I do not know how many times I went out and never saw her. I was starting to wonder if there was even a dog out there. Then finally, after a couple of weeks, I saw her. My excitement fast turned to disappointment as she took off and wanted nothing to do with me.

That is when Noelle went out and set a live trap and we all took times checking it regularly. As time went by, many other people joined in the search for her and I was thrilled for all the help but no one was getting more than several feet from her before she would take off. She was avoiding the live traps as well.

So many people were involved with this rescue and a couple of them would like to write about their experience. The first person that wanted to write about Hallie Lu is my husband Tom Hart. Here is his story.

When we get a call about a dog running at large, not knowing the circumstances, it can be very frustrating. Such was the case with Hallie Lu. It was during the county fair that we started getting calls about a little brown Dachshund running out by the fairgrounds. So we went out to look and of course no dog was seen, not even a glimpse. Then a couple days later it was out by Champion, running again. By the time we got there, we saw nothing. This went on for weeks.

After a couple weeks, we started setting live traps. Noelle was setting and watching them and we were trying to help. To no avail, that dog would move to the next area and the trap would have to be reset somewhere else.

The businesses on the north of town were a tremendous help. Almost daily we were receiving calls, Facebook DMs and text messages about this little dog. All were amazing about giving us permission to set the live traps on their properties. The folks at Fitness Worx were diligent in their efforts as well. A friend of my wife, Teresa Rhodes, was in contact with Kim a bunch during this time. She is an employee and was giving updates and helping check the trap when we had it on their property. Also the employees there were always commenting on the post my wife had on Facebook.

Then there was the time when she got inside the fence at Champion. The people working there were a big help as well. Every day, someone was trying to catch this little dog. Many employees were putting food out for her daily, as they knew she had to be hungry. Every time I would get a call or message, I would head out and try to at least catch a glimpse of her even if I probably would not catch her. My wife Kim and I set a trap one night at Champion in the fenced area. I watched it and moved it around for several days until she left the area again. That night I brought the trap home.

There are many people who helped to catch Hallie Lu. I know not all of them were mentioned, and for that, I apologize. Just know that we appreciate each one of you. Without all of your help, who knows if we would have ever caught her. Of course, she was caught and Gail Nordlund will be writing that part of the story, which you will be able to read in the next edition of Paws for Pets. Again, another big thank you to all of you that helped. Your love and compassion for Hallie Lu is what helped catch her.