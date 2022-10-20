A Paws For Pets -- The elusive Hallie Lu, Part 2

Now on to the last part of Hallie Lu’s story (continued from last week). Gail Nordlund was the lucky one to catch this little girl and here is her story:

“My first encounter with the little Dachshund was when she ran in front of our car on Highway 81. We stopped, turned around and gave chase, but the fleet footed little dog was no match for two 80-plus-year-old women. She soon was out of sight. After posting it on Facebook, I became aware that Kim and Noelle had been trying to catch her for several weeks.

“The dog soon became very popular and there were new posts every day as to where she was. I started checking out every sighting and left food and water in that particular area. But it went untouched. She ventured across town to the South Casey’s and even near my neighborhood. I left my back yard gates open hoping she would pass by.

“Every photo or video of her showed her running. Who is this dog? How can she run all of the time and why isn’t she eating the food? Also why doesn’t she stay put so we can set up a trap?

“Luck finally came our way as she started seeking shade under a sign north of Fitness Worx. Kim nearly caught her there. If only she had brought a net, she felt she would have been able to rein her in. I promptly gave her my net, hoping she would get another chance. Kim left a trap by the sign.

“It was obvious this was a very elusive dog and was not tempted by the food in the trap. I felt we needed to amp things up a bit so I cooked up a batch of hamburger and headed up to where she was sleeping by the sign. I moved a second trap to the area, filled both with hamburger and put them in place. Naturally, she took off when I arrived, but not before her nostrils caught a whiff of the hamburger. I could almost see the wheels turning in her head as she slowly walked back to the traps. I had gone back to my car to watch. She stuck her head in the first trap and I was getting pretty excited. She slowly went in and ate the hamburger but the trap didn’t activate! I could not believe it! One trap down and one trap to go. She got curious and a little braver when she approached the second trap. In went her head and I am talking aloud, ‘Go in, go in, come on.’

“I watched as she slowly crawled into the trap and heard the unmistakable sound of the trap slamming shut. That was music to my ears!

“‘Hallelujah!’ I screamed and hurried to the trap to get a close look at the little creature that had won the hearts of so many animal lovers in town. I had to call Susan at the shelter to help me move the trap to York Adopt-A-Pet.

“That night, I had the first good night’s sleep I had had in about three weeks, knowing she was finally safe. Thanks to everyone who took an interest in catching her. She was definitely one of our biggest challenges!”

Thanks Gail for all you did for Hallie Lu. Special thanks again to everyone who helped with this little girl especially Noelle Mandeville and Amanda Bauer who were out there every day as well. Thanks to Amanda for letting me know she was under the sign north of Fitness Worx. I would never have noticed here there as the grass had grown up just enough to hide her.

As for her name, we decided she needed a special name for such a special little girl. When Gail heard the trap close, she shouted “Hallelujah!” We did a play on words and shortened it a bit to Hallie Lu.

Ironically, the person who adopted Hallie Lu had adopted a dog from me a couple years back and her name was Cindi Lu. So when I received a text message from Kathy that she would like to possibly adopt Hallie Lu I was thrilled. The coincidence in the names being similar was great but mainly because I know Hallie Lu will be treated like a queen in her new home. We will never know how Hallie Lu came to be a lost dog but the thing I know for sure is she will have a happy spoiled life and that is all that is important now.

Kathy shared a couple things with me about Hallie in her new home. Her and Cindi Lu have come to an understanding and are doing well together now. Kathy said they had some new carpet installed not that long ago, so they put up gates to keep Hallie Lu out of those areas until they are sure she is house trained. Hallie decided that might not be the best idea and she climbs the gates like a ladder. This did not surprise me in the slightest bit after all we went through with this little girl. All the little things like this just add to her charm I think. Have a great life Hallie Lu!!