A Paws for Pets -- The best Christmas possible

As usual, things are ramped up and crazy at the shelter. During the holidays, we work even harder at getting animals placed so they can spend Christmas with their new families. Obviously, we never get them all adopted, but we try our best.
I have had many people say, “You know the dogs don’t know it’s Christmas. It’s just another day for them.” Not at York Adopt-A-Pet. The dogs remaining will get new blankets on Christmas Eve and extra fancy chew bones and treats on Christmas morning and possibly some new toys later in the day. They soon figure out it is a special day after all their pampering. We make sure they have the best Christmas possible.
As I said, not all will be adopted by Christmas. We have a little guy named Buddy who came to us recently. His human mom was having memory issues and falling. For her safety, she was moved into a nursing home, which left her little dog Buddy homeless. I received the call to take Buddy or “Little Man” as I call him and I could not say no. Buddy obviously will not be ready for Christmas but we will spoil him like crazy while he is with us.
Buddy is 10 1/2 years of age and is not in the best shape. He is a small apricot Poodle. He needs dental work, he has not been neutered and needs an overall wellness exam. Buddy is mostly blind from cataracts. He will need a good blood screening before we ever decide to put him under anesthesia to do any vet work on him at all. This is worrisome.
However, with his age these tests will tell us what we need to know in order to help. If we were to find that he is in worse health than we suspect, we will just place him in a hospice home where he can live out his remaining time being pampered as he deserves.
Of course, as with most things anymore, this will be quite costly for the shelter, so we are asking for donations to help defray some of his medical fees. We also could use some senior wet dog food as we use that to add to his dry food. His teeth are not the best and the wet food helps him eat much better. We will appreciate any assistance for Buddy in advance.
Buddy was very disgruntled when he first came to us. I honestly was very unsure about what to do with him. He did not want to be touched and could be a little snappy when you tried to touch him. Now he looks forward to volunteers coming and taking him outside and he especially loves when volunteers just sit and hold him. He has come so far and we really want to be sure we get him healthy again and back in a great home where he can be spoiled.
He does some of the funniest things, which shows how great his little personality is. His perfect home would be with someone who is home most of the time and has plenty of time to sit and hold him. Buddy will need to be a very quiet home without small children.
Please contact me @Kim@yorkadoptapet.com if you have any questions about what Buddy needs or if you are interested in possibly adopting him.
If you would like to assist in paying for Buddy’s care donations are being accepted online at: www.yorkadoptapet.com. And as always, you can mail gifts to: 1511 N Platte Avenue, York, NE 68467.