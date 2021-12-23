A Paws for Pets -- The best Christmas possible

However, with his age these tests will tell us what we need to know in order to help. If we were to find that he is in worse health than we suspect, we will just place him in a hospice home where he can live out his remaining time being pampered as he deserves.

Of course, as with most things anymore, this will be quite costly for the shelter, so we are asking for donations to help defray some of his medical fees. We also could use some senior wet dog food as we use that to add to his dry food. His teeth are not the best and the wet food helps him eat much better. We will appreciate any assistance for Buddy in advance.

Buddy was very disgruntled when he first came to us. I honestly was very unsure about what to do with him. He did not want to be touched and could be a little snappy when you tried to touch him. Now he looks forward to volunteers coming and taking him outside and he especially loves when volunteers just sit and hold him. He has come so far and we really want to be sure we get him healthy again and back in a great home where he can be spoiled.