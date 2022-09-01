A Paws For Pets -- Tater the Tot

It is nothing unusual for me to receive texts from my friend Deb Uden. We usually text back and forth at least once a week.

I received a text from her back in March. It was about a little pure white husky that was three months old. A breeder had sold the dog to someone in Pennsylvania and the new owner had decided to send the dog back as they believed the dog was deaf. The breeder then contacted Deb looking for a rescue to take the pup.

Many years ago I had fostered a deaf dog. I remember finding it to be a bit of a challenge. However, after seeing the photos of this little guy, I decided I had to try to find him a home or a rescue. Deb transported him to us and we named him Tater Tot as he was so small at the time.

I took Tater Tot home to foster and I will say that did not go well. We tried for several days but my small Chihuahua did not care for him at all. For that matter, my Golden-doodle was not happy with him either. He was too energetic for my older dogs. I foster many small breed pups with great success but apparently large breed dogs are not their thing. So, after a few days I had to take him back to the shelter. He was not happy there and Susan our shelter manager knew I felt horrible. Susan decided to try to foster him as she had adopted a baby German Shepherd pup and thought having a younger dog might help.

As time went on, we worked with Tater. The more we worked with him the more we were sure he was not deaf. He definitely could hear high pitched noises, but sometimes he would not hear his name when we called for him, or very low-pitched sounds. Later, we realized he was just ignoring us and his deafness turned out to be selective hearing. He most definitely liked to do things his way, which is typical for a Husky.

It came time for his vet appointment and he was neutered. We decided to let him recover at the shelter. We were not sure if we could keep him settled down for his recovery time.

I knew the minute I advertised him, I would be flooded with applications. He is a beautiful dog, and as expected, applications came rolling in. I had asked for a home with Husky experience and a fenced yard was mandatory as well. Sadly, several applications were totally opposite of what we had advertised for him. A few people came to meet him; however, nothing seemed to be just right. Since he had been moved around so much in his early life, Tater had missed lots of training. We were working with him on training daily and he was improving, but it was definitely going to need to continue in his new home. So, I knew I had to find just that perfect home. It is so sad to see a dog have to come back to the shelter when things do not work out.

I took a little break for a couple days to work on some applications for other dogs. Then a couple, who I have adopted to before, came to visit. They were instantly intrigued with Tater Tot.

I told them about his whole journey to this point and we took him to our dog park so they could see just how much energy he has. They talked it over and decided to adopt him. I was thrilled! In my line of work, it is a great feeling to adopt a dog to a home that you already know is great.

I’ve received text messages from Tater Tot’s new family. He is now known as Winston and he is doing great! A couple months ago the couple as traveling through in their RV and stopped at the shelter. Their dogs were with them and I was shocked how much Winston had grown. He acted as though he probably still remembered me as well and that felt great!

The owners say he is so much fun; Winston and their other dog Sophie are quite the pair. And Winston was definitely not a “Tot” anymore!