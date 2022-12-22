A Paws for Pets -- Sometimes it takes a village

Over my 15 years at the shelter, I have made many rescue contacts I can now call friends or at the very least, Facebook friends. Karl Skinner is one of these friends. He is with Nebraska No Kill Canine Rescue. We are in contact quite often. We have tackled many rescues together and I am sure we will do so in the future.

Karl contacted me about an Akita named Tora that needed rescue in August. At the time, we were overflowing with dogs with a large waiting list to come in as soon as possible.

A couple weeks went by and Karl contacted me again saying Tora was going to be relinquished to a shelter that was not a no-kill shelter.

Before I go on any further, let me tell you about Tora. Tora is a beautiful Akita that absolutely loves people. However, she is not fond of other dogs. Any time you bring a dog like that into a shelter, it can be risky. You have to make sure there are no other dogs out when that particular dog arrives or you may have a dog fight. We always want everyone to be safe at YAAP including the volunteers and the dogs as well. So, I just hoped for the best that Tora would make it out of the shelter.

The following week, Karl once again contacted me, saying they were not willing to keep Tora any longer where she resided. They had lots of dogs and many more coming in each day. Karl told me he was adamant about saving her and he knows I love the breed. I finally agreed to take her and Karl agreed to help advertise her to help us find a home quicker.

When we first received Tora, I realized she was such a wonderful dog. As she got comfortable at the shelter, she did show some aggression with other dogs. She was such an amazing dog on all other counts though. She was marvelous with people and kept her kennel immaculate. We learned to take her out at different times than some of the other dogs she did not like. We have one row in the shelter in the adoption room where we keep dogs like this so they are not around any other dogs.

A couple weeks went by and we got some interest but everyone had other dogs. I tried to explain to people she had attacked the dog in her home and we did not want to put her in a position to fail again. Sometimes a dog can be euthanized after something like this has happened so it is very important to get the right home the next time around. Things were slow and Tora was not super happy at the shelter. She was longing to go back to a quiet home where she could relax and enjoy her life.

A surprise unexpectedly came one day when Karl contacted me and said the previous owner shared about Tora on social media and someone had contacted her. This woman had 30 years of Akita experience and had no other dogs at this time as she had lost her last beloved Akita. I have learned to not get my hopes up too much as I have seen things fall through many times.

This time was an exception. I got the information and called Rhonda. I was impressed already. I asked her to please fill out an adoption application and I would be in touch. As I figured, that application was perfect and I called Rhonda to tell her. We agreed to meet that weekend and have her meet Tora. I believe it was love at first sight for both of them. Rhonda thought Tora would be a good dog for her and Tora thought Rhonda would be good Dog Mom for her.

Rhonda texts me quite often to share pictures or information on Tora. I am always so thrilled to see how happy she looks. Tora, I am happy you got your second chance! Thanks to Karl and everyone who helped to be sure Tora was not just another dog that slipped through the cracks and never had her happily ever after. Also thanks to the shelter who kept her until I could make some room for her. Sometimes it takes a village!