A Paws for Pets -- Small but mighty

“Taking care of Zeek is just like taking care of an infant as he still eats every five hours. He’s not eating hard food yet but is getting closer every day. He is also on meds to help his body absorb his food. Zeek is a fighter and although it has been a stressful nine weeks, I am absolutely in love with him!”

I have messaged and spoken with Tabatha on the phone many times over the past weeks. There have been some scary times with little Zeek. We do not know if he will be in perfect health as he gets older due to being so premature. I can, however, guarantee you Tabatha will do everything in her power to keep little Zeek going. I have been so impressed with everything she has done for that little guy! Today I received a picture from her and little Zeek has finally hit one pound. That's exciting news!

Obviously, Zeek will not be an adoptable dog from York Adopt-A-Pet as Tabatha is head over heels in love with him. He will be staying with his human mom.

On a happy note, Zeek’s dog mom Ella came back to the shelter and became very attached to Adele, another dog who had been dumped in the country with her. The good news is they went to a home together last week and are starting new lives. Hopefully these two will forget about all they went through recently.

Happy trails to Zeek, Ella and Adele. Also, I hope one of these nights soon, Tabatha will maybe get a full night's sleep! Thanks Tabatha for being there -- fosters like you are so important to our shelter.