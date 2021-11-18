A Paws for Pets -- Small but mighty

A couple weeks back I wrote a story about our castaways that had been dumped in the country. Back then, I wrote about a dog named Ella, who had been pregnant and how we had moved her to a foster home as soon as we realized it.
Within a couple days of moving to Candee’s, the foster mom’s, she went into premature labor.Sadly, the two pups born the first day did not survive. Long story short, four more pups were born the following day and they were struggling. One died almost right away and the two small pups were taken to Tabatha Collingham to see if she could save them.
Tabatha has bottle fed many pups and wildlife babies, has tons of experience and does a marvelous job. The pups were in the best possible hands.
Poor Ella, the new mom, didn't want to feed them and just wasn't sure what to do with them. They had just come too early. That, combined with her lack of nutrition while scrounging for food after being dumped, had not helped either. She was just not ready to be a mom.
Unfortunately only one pup from the litter made it and he is small but mighty … and it’s been quite the journey for Tabatha and her little furry buddy who is now named Ezekiel (Zeek for short).
Tabatha says, “Ezekiel was born September 16, weighing only 3 ounces. This name was picked because it means ‘God strengthens.’ He has been way behind due to being premature and his eyes didn't open till he was four weeks old. He finally barked just last week. He has had two colds and a bout with hypoglycemia in his short nine weeks of life.
“Taking care of Zeek is just like taking care of an infant as he still eats every five hours. He’s not eating hard food yet but is getting closer every day. He is also on meds to help his body absorb his food. Zeek is a fighter and although it has been a stressful nine weeks, I am absolutely in love with him!”
I have messaged and spoken with Tabatha on the phone many times over the past weeks. There have been some scary times with little Zeek. We do not know if he will be in perfect health as he gets older due to being so premature. I can, however, guarantee you Tabatha will do everything in her power to keep little Zeek going. I have been so impressed with everything she has done for that little guy! Today I received a picture from her and little Zeek has finally hit one pound. That's exciting news!
Obviously, Zeek will not be an adoptable dog from York Adopt-A-Pet as Tabatha is head over heels in love with him. He will be staying with his human mom.
On a happy note, Zeek’s dog mom Ella came back to the shelter and became very attached to Adele, another dog who had been dumped in the country with her. The good news is they went to a home together last week and are starting new lives. Hopefully these two will forget about all they went through recently.
Happy trails to Zeek, Ella and Adele. Also, I hope one of these nights soon, Tabatha will maybe get a full night's sleep! Thanks Tabatha for being there -- fosters like you are so important to our shelter.