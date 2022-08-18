A Paws for Pets -- Separation anxiety in our pets

I love listening to stories from pet owners whose pets have overcome their separation anxiety issues. You see, most complaints from pet owners is due largely to home destruction and behavior outbursts in their pets. I have first-hand experience from my cats and dogs and realized that they act much differently when they went through it.

My cat, Banjo, was very angry when I returned from a trip. I had people come in and visit,also check on food and water and clean the litter box. However, that didn’t fill her void of my absence. She unmade my bed where I slept and peed on my pillow.

When I returned, she would growl and bolt at me from under the bed and she tried to stalk me into a corner. That wasn’t normal behavior for her. I had left her prior, but this trip seemed to upset her and gave her separation anxiety. I think she is over the anxiety, because I recently left for a week in June and there were no issues when I returned.

Coop, my Chihuahua, used to try to dig through the carpet. He matured and has gotten over being left at home. He does, however, try to dig if he is put in a kennel while I am gone.

My 11-month old German Shepherd, Ally, digs holes through the drywall in whatever room in which she is secluded which results in her still needing to be kenneled. Being kenneled seems to calm her down, as well as protect my walls and doors. She happens to be doing a little better, but since she can open doors her main goal is to escape once she gets out. I can go get mail as long as she can see me and her stress barking has lessened with maturity.

Both cats and dogs may struggle with separation anxiety. They tend to express themselves differently. Understanding Separation Anxiety causes and the symptoms is beneficial to helping your pet to overcome their issues.

Separation anxiety in cats: Separation anxiety in cats is a result from fluctuations or changes from the owners work or any school schedule changes. It can be a result from a change in household members. Also, vacations or any long periods of time away from home may trigger a cat’s separation anxiety.

Cats will act out in a form of grief, unhappiness or heart ache. They will express their anguish from behaviors which make them feel better. These actions usually cause their owners stress. Some examples include urinating, spraying urine and pooping on any of their owner’s belongings. This includes the owner’s bed, favorite chair, laundry basket, blanket, pillow, purse or any garment left lying around.

Your cat will do this not because they are mad at you; instead, they do it because they love you. Their own urine and poop smell comforts them. This unique behavior soothes their anguish and reduces their stress or anxiety and relaxes their mind. Most of these issues occur within the first 20 minutes of departure. But can occur days after you have left, once they feel you may not be returning

Separation anxiety in dogs: Separation anxiety in dogs is believed to be attributed to a loss from an important person or group of people in their lives. It also can be a result from a change in schedules, new home or any positive or negative change in the number of people living in “their” home.

Dogs suffering from separation anxiety act out of fear of being left again. They may seem agitated, anxious or depressed. This will cause them to urinate or poop, bark and howl, chew and dig, escape from a confined area, and/or pace. These symptoms will only be present when left alone. They most likely won’t do them when their owner(s) is present.

Dogs may act out while you are preparing to leave and once you have finally departed. They will act out up to 40 minutes from when you left. They do show behavior patterns and will usually start to be anxious and stressed about being abandoned. Your behavior and patterns when preparing to leave is a trigger for them. They understand more than you realize.

What should you do? Your pets do pay attention to detail. They know you’re leaving when you are packing your bag, picking up your keys, opening the door or putting on your shoes. Desensitizing your pet to your particular patterns helps prevent the increase in their stress levels. You can do this by picking up your keys but don’t actually go anywhere. Pack an overnight bag but don’t leave. Once you continue to pick up your keys, leaving the overnight bag sitting out, or putting on your jacket and faking your departure, your cat or dog will eventually get bored and ignore you. This is the first step to overcoming this behavior.

Once your pet’s trigger has lost their power, the next step is to distract them once you have left. With cats, you can do this by having them listen to the radio, music or TV. If possible, allow them to see outside since they love watching wildlife.You can also distract them by using a catnip toy, by feeding them or using a treat puzzle for those food oriented cats. Have someone stay with them for the first 20 minutes, this will reduce their stress.

Dogs however are more complicated. I have found using music and TV to distract your dog does work for some. Feeding them before you leave or putting out food puzzles also can lower their excitement and may work for the less excessive stressed dogs. For the dogs that are more destructive and want to escape requires a new skill taught to them. They need to learn the stay command and graduate to an out-of-sight stay exercise. This will help your pet get familiar with you leaving and returning. The more complex and difficult your dog, they may require more training than you can provide or a visit to your vet to get some recommended treatments.

In addition, whenever you leave your home and return, do it in a calm manner and refrain from showing too much excitement to your pet(s). Allow yourself to give a quiet bye or hello and small pat on the head. If your pet continues to be destructive, you might consider a kennel when you leave. Just make sure the kennel is big enough for them to move around.

There is no magic cure but patience and consistency when working with your pet on their separation anxiety issues.If you have any concerns about your pet, feel free to call and I can hopefully help you work through your pet’s issues. Again, time and patience will help your pet to overcome the difficulties and stress that you both endure during their separation anxiety behavior outbursts.