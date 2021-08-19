A Paws For Pets -- Senior cats like Tobey make wonderful companions

This is a short text from Leon in November: “Tobey and I are done traveling for the rest of the year. Got back from Teton National Park. Spent two weeks, Tobey, always has to be the first one out the door, and the first one in the Jeep when we go take pictures. Friday he did the same, but we received 10 inches of snow overnight, he landed neck deep in a new fallen show. After he figured it out he followed me around to sweep off the snow. He was soaked, a couple of towels and a hair dryer got him dry. We followed the snowplow to Jackson. He is a really good companion, and sometimes a dictator.”

In June he wrote the following: “Friday I took Tobey to get his teeth cleaned, one was bad and had to be pulled, everything else checked out fine. He has lost most of his eyesight, but we get along fine with that. He has no trouble in the house and front porch. He still goes for walks, we just have to talk to each other. He only has a couple of routes and he gets to choose. Still loves the RV, when I start taking things out to get ready, he won’t shut up and has to lead the way each trip. It’s crazy, but I believe he thinks it is his!! Thanks again for letting me adopt him.”