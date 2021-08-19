A Paws For Pets -- Senior cats like Tobey make wonderful companions

Back in October of 2019 I received a call about a senior black cat. His caregivers were at the age they could no longer care for Tobey. Being that he was a shy black 15-year-old cat, his chances of adoption were pretty bleak. But I have learned over the years that sometimes the hardest cats to adopt often turn out to be the miracle of the year. Leon called me from Kansas and was looking for a companion cat. He had recently retired from a career of working in documentaries all over the world. He was retired and had moved back to his great-grandfather's Kansas home which he remodeled back to its original condition.
I warned Leon that Tobey was very shy and would probably not come out from under the bed in my guest bedroom. It had taken a couple of weeks before I could gain his trust and affection, so you can imagine my surprise when Leon walked into the room, Tobey hoped up on the bed and started to nuzzle his hand. It was simply jaw dropping.
I had received numerous texts and pictures of Tobey in the last couple of years. Leon liked to travel in his motor home and it seemed that Tobey enjoyed it too. When loading things up Tobey made sure he didn’t forget any of his stuff. He likes to go, checks his food and water, litter box and stairs to get on the bed. I wish I could show you all of the pictures of Tobey after a day of touring in Estes Park and his fun days in Hot Springs South Dakota. They hiked together and explored wherever they went.
This is a short text from Leon in November: “Tobey and I are done traveling for the rest of the year. Got back from Teton National Park. Spent two weeks, Tobey, always has to be the first one out the door, and the first one in the Jeep when we go take pictures. Friday he did the same, but we received 10 inches of snow overnight, he landed neck deep in a new fallen show. After he figured it out he followed me around to sweep off the snow. He was soaked, a couple of towels and a hair dryer got him dry. We followed the snowplow to Jackson. He is a really good companion, and sometimes a dictator.”
In June he wrote the following: “Friday I took Tobey to get his teeth cleaned, one was bad and had to be pulled, everything else checked out fine. He has lost most of his eyesight, but we get along fine with that. He has no trouble in the house and front porch. He still goes for walks, we just have to talk to each other. He only has a couple of routes and he gets to choose. Still loves the RV, when I start taking things out to get ready, he won’t shut up and has to lead the way each trip. It’s crazy, but I believe he thinks it is his!! Thanks again for letting me adopt him.”
Today I received the following text: “LaMoine, Tobey collapsed around noon, rushed him to the vet. He had liver cancer, it was the kind that has no treatment. I let him go, all he had in the future was a poor quality of life. I couldn’t let him suffer. A tough thing for me to do. But it would have been even harder to watch him suffer. I will miss him terribly.”
To each and everyone reading this article who has lost a pet, you know how devastating this can be. I wanted to share Tobey and Leon’s story to show what a senior cat can offer. I had dim anticipations of Tobey starting a new life at age 15 and thankfully he proved me wrong. When Leon walked into that room, Tobey chose him, he chose to embrace a new life. Leon was amazing to consider a senior cat and both had an amazing life for the time they had together.
I hope with time, Leon and others will give another senior cat the opportunity to have a second chance at life. Senior cats make wonderful companions………in loving memory of Tobey.