A Paws for Pets -- Rescuing an abandoned kitten

One might ask if it is worth it to try to save a 2-day-old kitten. The odds are against the survival of a kitten weighing a mere 3 ½ ounces, left in the open with no protection and no mother in sight. They rely on Mom for everything.

With the tiny umbilical cords still attached, they are completely helpless — their eyes are closed, their ears are folded and they can't stand, keep themselves warm or eat on their own.

It sounds bleak but there has never been a call to York Adopt a Pet or to one of our cat volunteers that didn’t get immediate attention. Diane Wolfe received a call from a woman living approximately 17 miles south of Friend. She told Diane a mother had moved her babies, except one that she left behind.

So began the rescue of Huber. She called me to see if I had someone in mind who could take on the job of feeding a kitten approximately every two hours, 24 hours a day. She had done it in the past but she was working the next couple of days and couldn’t commit to it. I thought of everyone who has done this in the past, including myself; but like me, waking up every two hours in the middle of the night is getting more and more implausible. In other words, we are getting older. I decided to call Sandy Yokum who is the infant kitten specialist. She is a natural and the babies thrive in her care.

This is where dedication comes into play. Diane had already driven 48 miles one way to pick up little Huber and was on her way back to York. Sandy, who lives in Milford, was willing to take Huber but she had no supplies. We made a plan that we three would meet south of the Utica exit. I was bringing a carrier, baby blankets, bottles, heating pads and KMR formula. Diane was bringing Huber. Sandy would take the supplies and Huber and head back to Milford. It’s true where there is a will there is a way. Many times we have told one another we can’t ignore a cat or kitten in need, especially one you know without help will certainly perish.

I am receiving daily updates from Sandy. He took to the bottle immediately, which is a miracle in itself, has good poops which with any baby whether human or kitten is always a good sign.

She’s had a scare which required a trip to the vet, with the doctor doing the work for free.

Another volunteer of YAAP, Michelle Mach who lives in Friend, has offered to help Sandy with caring for Huber.

Huber was brought to YAAP on Wednesday to get his first photo-op. Look closely at Diane holding this little guy, I think you will agree that he was certainly worth all the effort. York Adopt a Pet is only as good as the volunteers who not only give time and effort but the most important is their love and compassion for the dogs and cats.