A Paws for Pets -- Reggie, Robbie and Richie

Reggie, Richie and Robbie are a testament to the fact there are more good people than those who are irresponsible and uncaring.

I don’t know why an individual on a very cold day would take three tiny kittens, put them in a box and place them near a gas station’s front door. To give them credit, it is better than to have put them in a ditch out of sight. But one must wonder what this individual was thinking to leave three tiny kittens in a cardboard box with a sign reading “free.” I know we are living in a throw-away world -- if it doesn’t work, don’t try to fix it, just throw away the old and go buy new. If a pet becomes a problem -- by any means possible, let that problem be someone else’s problem.

Cats are the most dispensable in many households. While many people consider adopting a dog or cat do so with the intention of many years together. I receive calls weekly about families losing their cats to old age and how very hard it was to say good-bye. Just look at Facebook and many posts come up about the death of a beloved elderly cat or dog.

I cannot understand the thought process of a person who would abandon an animal. I am thankful there is more good than evil in our midst. In late November, Stephanie was coming home to York when she stopped at a service station and spotted a box with the words “free” written on the side. Thankfully she knew the possible fate the three tiny babies might face if she didn’t immediately rescue them. Stephanie took them to her mother’s home -- Sandy Klatenbach -- who then called to see if I could help out. Little Robbie, Reggie and Richie needed lots of medical help. They were tiny, sick and quickly becoming dehydrated which is a very bad situation. Michelle Mach offered to help with fluids and 24-hour care. I seriously didn’t give them much hope when I transferred them to Michelle but she went above and beyond and as she told me, “I can do what I can but it will be touch and go.”

They are now 100 % healthy, back at my house and have recovered from a round of ringworm. Richie was adopted to a “cat home” and a lover of black cats. Gary and Amy Franssen are dedicated cat lovers and have built them a cat friendly cat room complete with climbing areas, built-in litter box and lots of toys. He is joined by two other black cats who were previously adopted from York Adopt a Pet.

I wish I could put a video in this article showing you Reggie and Robbie running, playing, chasing their toys, until they finally end up sleeping side by side on their cat tree in the south window sun. All three of these little guys are in-your-face love bugs. Reggie and Robbie are so bonded they really need to be adopted as a pair.

We will never know who or why a person left them in a cold cardboard box. We will never know if the individual has had any qualms about leaving them defenseless. We can only go forward to Stephanie for rescuing them and getting them the help they desperately needed. We know Richie is in a safe and loving home with Gary and Amy. We want the same for Reggie and Robbie. The chain leads from the irresponsible person to Stephanie, Sandy, to me, to Michelle and then back to me. Part of the trio goes to Amy and now you can be the ending link when you adopt Robbie and Reggie. Please call 402-366-0533 for more information and you can also fill out an adoption form that can be filled out on our website www.yorkacoptapet. You can visit the cats and kittens at the building Thursday, Friday and Saturday between noon and 3 p.m.