A Paws For Pets -- Puppies, puppies

When you are involved in rescue like York Adopt-A-Pet, there are technically no days off. Occasionally I will have a Sunday and Monday completely off, but it is rare. There is always an adoption to be done or a shift that needs covered. When you work with animals, they have to be taken care of 24 hours a day.

On September 11 I was off work and went out of town. It never fails, that is usually when something happens. I got an urgent message that someone was giving away nine puppies out by Wal-Mart in a parking lot. She said they were sickly looking. I told her to call the police immediately, to see if they would get them and take them to the shelter. By the time they got there, five puppies had been given away but they did take the remaining four to the shelter.

I will be honest -- I was shocked at how thin they were when I saw them. They were completely emaciated. Every bone in their little bodies was sticking out. I was instantly angry and sad. How people can let dogs get in this shape is beyond my understanding. In addition, how could you look people in the eye when you are giving away pups in this condition? These pups are supposed to be German Shepherd/Husky cross and almost six month of age. They are very small and do not look like they are even close to six months of age. When they went to the vet today, they all ranged from 13-16 pounds each. They are really behind but with proper care, they will make up for lost time.

They have now been with us over two weeks and are starting to look better. We have to be very careful when pups are this malnourished with feeding. Instead of giving lots of food, you must give very small meals several times a day. If you feed them too quickly, this will make them sick as they gorge themselves.

After giving them a couple days of food, it was time to start deworming them. It was important to get rid of the worms quickly so that they can absorb all the nutrients from the food they consume. I try not to do everything on the same day, as it can be hard on them. Then a couple days later, we also did their vaccinations. I definitely thank God they did not come down with Parvovirus with how weak they were.

The other issue we have seen with these pups is they have no socialization skills at all. They were terrified of us at first. They did not enjoy being touched or cuddled like normal puppies do. They are slowly coming around to touch and starting to trust us a bit more each day. These pups are at the vet today and they will be available in 2-3 weeks, most likely. We will keep them until they are much more socialized and after a bit more weight gain as well before adopting them out to their new homes.

As far as the other puppies we did not receive . . . this is bit sad, so some of you may want to stop reading. We found one person who took a free pup. It might not be the best home but I do not think they would abuse the dog. The first person took three puppies according to what I was told by the person who contacted me. That left me worried about their fate. Sadly, someone found three pups that look like the pups we received along the highway. Unfortunately, two were deceased but the other was still alive and has a good home now. We think these were the first three puppies taken. It is sad that two did not make it any further, but at least we saved a few.

The four pups in our care are now known as Captain Crunch, Trix, Fruit Loops and Apple Jacks. We will work on socialization skills with them for a couple more weeks and then they will be ready to start their new lives. This time we will make sure they get great homes and have a wonderful life.