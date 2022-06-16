A Paws For Pets -- Proposal and happily ever after

I have been involved in hundreds and hundreds of adoptions.

I knocked on the door one Christmas morning, after a little girl told her family all she wanted for Christmas was a kitten. They were visiting Grandma and Grandpa here in York. Little Janey was the only one not in on the surprise. I walked up to their door with a Christmas box and rang their door bell. The adults asked Janey to see who could be at the door. No, I wasn't dressed as Santa, but I held a box in my hand saying that Santa had gotten the address wrong and the little kitten was meant to be for Janey. Grandparents, parents and others in the family stood back taking pictures and videos of the occasion. To say this little girl was both surprised and happy is an understatement. I know that Christmas will be remembered down through the ages in their family.

Parents have made arrangements with me to bring their kids (who always wanted a cat) to YAAP. The children weren’t told they were getting a cat until they ran up to the cat window. When the children realized they were going to get to take one home, there were tears, hugs and promises that they would love little Harry forever and ever.

Then we had the first time for a marriage proposal. Jodi Draper started helping with the cats many years ago. Her son, Noah, would help her with her shift, starting when he was about 15 years old. Noah was a big boy and his gentleness with little kittens always amazed me. Sad to say, little boys grow up way too fast so fast forward to the present. Noah has since graduated from York High and if you watch Nebraska football you can’t miss him. He wears #62 and is in his fourth year as an offensive lineman. Maddie and Noah are planning a wedding in March of 2024. Maddie had never had a cat before so they came to visit Noah’s mom and went with Jodi to York Adopt a Pet. They got their first male cat, Nacho, and sometime later they came back and adopted another male named Colby Jack. When Noah saw Geri on his mom’s Facebook page he had an idea. He had an engagement ring but wanted it to be a special memory. I took Geri over to Foster Park and gave her to Noah. It was all pre-arranged, they had a photographer there to take in the moment.

They met in Foster Park with Maddie having no idea what Noah had planned for her. Little Geri had a tiny scarf around her neck saying “Will you marry my daddy?” Noah got down on one knee, held out the ring and asked Maddie if she would become his wife. Seriously, from her expressions, I don’t know if she was more excited about the proposal or the kitten!

They’ve since changed her name to Brie, to keep the cheese theme going.

Congratulations to Noah and Maddie. I have always said a home is not a home without one, two, three or five cats in the household. Brie is a little princess and Colby Jack and Nacho have welcomed her with open arms. I say it all the time, but don’t you just love happily ever after stories?